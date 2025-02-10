Thunder Weekly, February 10, 2025

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a seven-game road trip last weekend. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, February 7

Wichita at Allen, 7-3 W

Saturday, February 8

Wichita at Allen, 9-2 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Tuesday, February 11

Utah at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Winning Weeknight. Buy Tickets HERE.

Friday, February 14

Tahoe at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Suiteheart Date Night. Buy Tickets HERE

Saturday, February 15

Tahoe at Wichita, 6:05 p.m. Star Wars and Scouts Night. Buy Tickets HERE

Sunday, February 16

Tahoe at Wichita, 2:05 p.m. Faith and Family Night. Buy Tickets HERE

WICHITA

HOME: 15-9-1-1

AWAY: 11-7-2-0

OVERALL: 26-16-3-1

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Streak: 2-0-1-0

Rank: 4th, Mountain Division, 56 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dickman, Stinil, 18

Assists: Bates, 34

Points: Stinil, 50

+/-: Bates, +27

PIM: Boucher, 80

END OF THE ROAD - Wichita traveled to Allen to close a seven-game road trip. The Thunder outscored the Americans 16-5 and grabbed all four points over the weekend. Wichita went 4-2-1 during its seven-game road swing. The Thunder have outscored their opponents 84-69 on the road so far this season.

SEASON HIGH - Wichita scored nine goals on Saturday night, equaling a season-high for goals scored in a game. The Thunder scored nine times on December 13 at Rapid City. Over the last seven games, Wichita has eclipsed six or more goals three times.

HOME SWEET HOME - Wichita hasn't played at INTRUST Bank Arena since January 15, which is 27 days between home games. The Thunder kicks off a four-game homestand tomorrow night against Utah.

STREAKING - Michal Stinil has assists in six-straight and points in seven-straight games (3g, 9a). He had a goal and an assist in back-to-back games this past weekend. Stinil is tied for fourth with 50 points (18g, 32a).

FIRSTS - Carter Randklev scored his first goal as a pro on Saturday night. He also had his first two-goal game of his career. Randklev had three points (2g, 1a) in two games last weekend.

NEARING MILESTONE - Jay Dickman had four points over the weekend, including a three-point outing (1g, 2a) on Saturday. It was his fourth three-point game of the season. Dickman is nearing 300 ECHL points, currently sitting 289 in his career.

CLOSING IN - Peter Bates is nearing new career highs in goals and points. He needs nine goals and two points to hit both of those categories. Bates had 50 points last year (23g, 27a) in 45 games. He has points in three-straight.

NEW MOUNTAIN FOE - Wichita hosts the Tahoe Knight Monsters for the first time this season. Against expansion teams, the Thunder are 65-45-11 all-time. Wichita trails Tahoe by four points in the standings and has a game in hand.

THUNDERBOLTS...Joe Carroll and Kobe Walker each have goals in back-to-back games...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for first in power play assists by a rookie (11) and first with 13 power play points, also by a rookie...Wichita is third to last in penalty minutes per game (10.00)...Wichita is 17-5-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 13-4-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 19-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 14-5-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 12-5-0 when outshooting its opponent...

