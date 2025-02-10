K-Wings Swap Rookie Defensemen with Abbotsford
February 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that rookie defenseman Christian Felton has been recalled from Abbotsford (AHL) by Vancouver (NHL) and reassigned to the K-Wings. Also, the Canucks (AHL) have recalled the loan of rookie defenseman Joe Arntsen from the K-Wings.
Felton, 25, is a 6-foot 1-inch, 185-pound, Medina, OH native who has played 10 games with Abbotsford this season.
The rookie scored three goals with four assists and four penalty minutes last season at Merrimack College (NCAA). Felton played three seasons at Merrimack after one at Bentley University, finishing his collegiate career with seven goals, 10 assists and 34 penalty minutes in 98 games played.
Arntsen, 21, is a 6-foot 3-inch, 216-pound, Dinsmore, SK native who has five goals with 11 assists and 23 penalty minutes in 43 games played for Kalamazoo this season.
The rookie defender scored six goals with 18 assists and 75 penalty minutes in 66 games while serving as captain for Lethbridge (WHL) last season. Arntsen was also captain of the Hurricanes in 2022-23, scoring 11 goals with 24 assists and 90 penalty minutes in 68 games.
Kalamazoo is back in action Friday for Pink Ice against Bloomington at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center for the 24th annual Pink Ice game. All fans will receive a K-Wings 'Fearless Fighter' T-Shirt, and it will be a $3 Friday ($3 Beers, Sodas & Hot Dogs), presented by Bud Light.
