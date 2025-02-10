Rapid City's Radomsky Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

February 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Rapid City Rush goaltender Matt Radomsky

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush goaltender Matt Radomsky(Rapid City Rush)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Matt Radomsky of the Rapid City Rush is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 3-9.

Radomsky went 2-0-0 with a 1.39 goals-against average and a save percentage of .958 in two appearances at Idaho last week.

The 25-year-old entered Friday's game in relief, stopping all 15 shots he faced in regulation and overtime, and denying all three shootout attempts, in a 3-2 win before turning aside 31 shots in a 5-2 victory on Saturday.

Under contract to Calgary of the American Hockey League, Radomsky is 6-10-2 in 19 appearances for the Rush this season with a 3.68 goals-against average and a save percentage of .880.

A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Radomsky has seen action in 60 career games with Rapid City going 22-32-4 with one shutout, a 3.84 goals-against average and a save percentage of .887.

Prior to turning pro, Radomsky appeared in 68 career collegiate games at the College of Holy Cross and the University of Alaska-Fairbanks posting an overall record of 41-47-8 with five shutouts, a 2.56 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.