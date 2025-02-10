Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

February 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears exchange congratulations along the bench

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears exchange congratulations along the bench(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears earned their league-leading, 10th overtime victory of the season Saturday night, cementing a sweep of a home-and-home series with the South Carolina Stingrays. The Solar Bears shift their focus to a home-and-home series with Jacksonville beginning Tuesday night at Kia Center in Orlando.

Upcoming Schedule:

Tuesday, February 11 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7PM

Saturday, February 15 - at Jacksonville Icemen - 7PM

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 RECORD: 26-18-7-0 (.578)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-0-0-0

2024-25 LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 42 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 18 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 26 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 161 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Jaydon Dureau - +12

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, February 4 vs. South Carolina Stingrays: 4-3 W

The Solar Bears soared out of the gates Tuesday, getting an opening breakaway goal from Spencer Kersten in the first period and extending to a 2-0 lead in the first minute of the second period on a Tyler Bird shorthanded goal. South Carolina preceded to score the next three goals in the game to take their first lead late in the second period. Spencer Kersten tied the game with his second goal of the contest and defenseman Mark Auk scored the game-winning goal with just 4:06 left on the clock.

Saturday, February 8 at South Carolina Stingrays: 3-2 W OT

The Orlando Solar Bears never trailed Saturday but needed overtime to secure the sweep of the Stingrays, 3-2. Orlando dominated in the opening frame, outshooting the Rays, 10-3. Aaron Luchuk provided the first period offense with his 18th goal of the season. Jarrett Lee extended Orlando's lead in the second period with his seventh goal of the season. South Carolina fought back to tie and force overtime, but Anthony Bardaro gave the Solar Bears their 10th overtime victory of the season. Ty Taylor recorded his first ECHL victory, making 24 saves.

BITES:

Aaron Luchuk recorded his 13th multi-point game of the season Saturday at SC (1g-1a), leading the team.

Jaydon Dureau has five points in his last two games (2g-3a)

Ty Taylor recorded his first ECHL victory Saturday at South Carolina.

Kelly Bent is second in penalty minutes (161)

Tyson Feist is on a four-game point streak (4a)

Anthony Bardaro is 11th in Rookie scoring.

Orlando is 13-2-2 in its last 17 games.

Orlando is 14-0-2 when leading after two periods this season.

Orlando is 12-0-0 when Tyson Feist records a point.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 29 GP, 16-6-6, .919%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 33 GP, 12g-15a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 33 GP, 0g-2a

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Utah Hockey Club - 21 GP, 9-7-4, .884%

Brandon Halverson - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

