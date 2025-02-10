Defenseman Hudson Thornrton Recalled to Hershey Bears; Solar Bears Release Mason Beaupit

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Monday (Feb. 10) the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) have recalled defenseman Hudson Thornton from loan. Additionally, the Solar Bears have released goaltender Mason Beaupit (Feb. 9).

Thornton, 21, has appeared in 37 ECHL games this season for South Carolina and Orlando, posting 12 points (3g-9a) following his recall and reassignment from Hershey to the Solar Bears on December 5. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native signed a one-year, AHL contract with Hershey in April of 2024.

Prior to his professional career, Thornton played four seasons in the Western Hockey League for the Prince George Cougars. In 207 WHL games, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound rearguard tallied 196 points (56g-140a) and finished fourth in WHL scoring among defenseman during the 2023-24 season.

Beaupit, 21, has appeared in 10 games this season for the Fayetteville Marksmen and Peoria Rivermen in the SPHL, recording a 4-6-0 record, a 4.06 goals against average (GAA) and a 88.9 save percentage (SV%).

Prior to his professional career, the Surrey, British Columbia, Canada native played one season in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) and four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2020-2024. In 93 WHL games for Spokane and Winnipeg, Beaupit posted a 40-40-7 record, a 3.65 GAA and .889 SV%. Beaupit played the 2023-24 season for Langley in the BCHL, going 9-14-4 in 28 games with a 3.10 GAA and a .904 SV%.

Beaupit was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the fourth round, 108th overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft.

