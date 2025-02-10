Icemen Add Size on Blue Line with the Addtion of Lordanthony Grissom

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Lordanthony Grissom.

Grissom, 29, joins the Icemen from the Norfolk Admirals where he collected a point with 21 penalty minutes in 16 games played. The 6-4, 220-pound blueliner played the previous two seasons with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits from 2022-2024. Grissom has totaled 16 points (6g, 10a) with 79 penalty minutes in 103 career ECHL games with the Admirals, Swamp Rabbits and Allen Americans.

Prior to his time in the ECHL, Grissom, won a Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) Championship with the Peoria Rivermen during the 2021-22 season. The Detroit, Michigan resident played five collegiate season at Aurora University (NCHA) from 2107-2022.

The Icemen hit the road tonight for a South Division clash at Orlando at 7:00 p.m. The Icemen return home on Saturday against Orlando at 7:000 p.m. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

