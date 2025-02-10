Icemen Add Size on Blue Line with the Addtion of Lordanthony Grissom
February 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Lordanthony Grissom.
Grissom, 29, joins the Icemen from the Norfolk Admirals where he collected a point with 21 penalty minutes in 16 games played. The 6-4, 220-pound blueliner played the previous two seasons with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits from 2022-2024. Grissom has totaled 16 points (6g, 10a) with 79 penalty minutes in 103 career ECHL games with the Admirals, Swamp Rabbits and Allen Americans.
Prior to his time in the ECHL, Grissom, won a Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) Championship with the Peoria Rivermen during the 2021-22 season. The Detroit, Michigan resident played five collegiate season at Aurora University (NCHA) from 2107-2022.
The Icemen hit the road tonight for a South Division clash at Orlando at 7:00 p.m. The Icemen return home on Saturday against Orlando at 7:000 p.m. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 10, 2025
- Icemen Add Size on Blue Line with the Addtion of Lordanthony Grissom - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - February 10 - ECHL
- Royals Host Admirals for Annual Pink in the Rink, Free Tickets for Healthcare Workers with Purchase - Reading Royals
- Ross Armour to Pursue Opportunity Overseas - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Komets Set for Three Big Divisional Games - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mariners Acquire Jackson Stewart from Bloomington - Maine Mariners
- Rush Acquires Mitchell Smith from Bloomington Bison - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Weekly, February 10, 2025 - Wichita Thunder
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Matt Radomsky Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Rapid City Rush
- Hughes, Davies Assigned to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- K-Wings Swap Rookie Defensemen with Abbotsford - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rapid City's Radomsky Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Steelheads Acquire Forward Ryan Foss from Reading Royals - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Takes 5-Game Set over Iowa, Set for Pink Ice this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Sylvester Scores Twice as Atlanta Wins 4-2 in Worcester - Atlanta Gladiators
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 17 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Announce Three Roster Changes - South Carolina Stingrays
- Defenseman Hudson Thornrton Recalled to Hershey Bears; Solar Bears Release Mason Beaupit - Orlando Solar Bears
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 17: February 10, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Weekly Report- February 10 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Icemen Add Size on Blue Line with the Addtion of Lordanthony Grissom
- Icemen Rally Falls Short Following in 3-2 Loss over Lions
- Icemen Add Defesemen Nilsen & Fantauzzi
- Jacksonville Stampedes Bison in Overtime Nail-Biter
- Icemen Sweep Pirates in Home-And-Home Series, Winning 6-3 Saturday