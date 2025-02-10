Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 17: February 10, 2025

February 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 31-10-6-0, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 6 Wins / 8 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

February 7 at Fort Wayne (3-2 Win)

February 8 vs. Fort Wayne (4-3 Win/OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

February 14 at Iowa (8 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

February 15 at Iowa (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

February 16 at Bloomington (4 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

WALLEYE NOTES

Bustin' Out the Brooms: The Toledo Walleye swept the home-and-home weekend series against the Fort Wayne Komets, taking a pair of wins over the division rivals on Friday (3-2) and Saturday (4-3/OT). The Walleye head into the new week winners of their last six and unbeaten in regulation in their last eight games (7-0-1). The Fish sit tied atop the ECHL with the Florida Everblades in the race for the Brabham Cup. The Walleye have 68 points, which sits them atop the Western Conference with a seven-point lead over the Kansas City Mavericks (61) and an eleven-point cushion over the Iowa Heartlanders (57).

A Man of Many Names: Forward Brandon Hawkins is a man of many titles. Dad, husband, MVP, The Mayor, ECHL Player of the Month, and now Mr. 300. The Macomb, Michigan native is riding a seven-game point streak with 14 points (7G, 7A). Hawkins claimed the Warrior Hockey ECHL January Player of the Month with 17 points (7G, 10A) over 12 games, and is looking to repeat. He has begun February by tallying nine points (3G, 6A) in four games. Hawk has returned to his perch at the top of the ECHL in total points with 63 on the season. The 30-year-old is currently tied for first in the ECHL with goals (27) and his 36 assists leads the ECHL.

Spicy Spezia: Forward Tyler Spezia has been hot as of late, collecting 12 points (6G, 6A) in his last five games, tallying at least one goal and one assist in each game. Spezia also tallied the game-winning shorthanded goal on Friday night against Fort Wayne, his third of the season. Three shorthanded goals tie the Walleye single season record, with Spezia being the seventh Walleye to achieve the feat. Spezia is in the midst of a career year, posting his best season across the board, as his 23 goals and 28 assists give him 51 total points, placing him third overall in the ECHL scoring race.

Special Team Spectacles: The Toledo Walleye power play unit has been spectacular as of late and this season. The Fish power play unit is 10/34 (29.4%) over their last ten games. The Walleye rank at the top of the ECHL with an astounding 26% power play conversion.

Full O' Fish: The Toledo Walleye continue to pack the Huntington Center, boasting a consecutive sellout streak of 58 games. The sellout streak exceeds the full calendar year with the last non-sellout in the Glass City being December 3, 2023, against the Iowa Heartlanders. Over the sellout streak, Toledo has welcomed over 462,000 fans into the Huntington Center, averaging 7,975 fans and 107% arena capacity.

Visiting the Wildlife: The Toledo Walleye will head west for a three-game weekend road trip. The Fish will battle the Iowa Heartlanders in a pair of games on Friday and Saturday before swinging through Illinois for a Sunday afternoon duel with the Bloomington Bison on the way back to Toledo.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Tyler Spezia (3G, 2A, GWG, +1)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jan Bednar (1-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .926 SVP)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.