Rush Acquires Mitchell Smith from Bloomington Bison

February 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Monday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the club has acquired defenseman Mitchell Smith from the Bloomington Bison in exchange for future considerations.

Smith, 22, is in his rookie season. He has scored one goal in sixteen games with the Bison, playing alongside current Rush teammates Chase Pauls and Jackson Leppard.

The 5-foot-11 left-shot defenseman had signed in Orlando last year, but did not play due to injury. He spent three seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit- his hometown team- where he reached the 50-point mark in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Smith is eligible to suit up for Rapid City's series against Maine beginning on Thursday.

