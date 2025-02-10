Royals Host Admirals for Annual Pink in the Rink, Free Tickets for Healthcare Workers with Purchase

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, host the Norfolk Admirals for a stand-alone game on Saturday, February 15th at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena. The promotional game is the annual Pink in the Rink game featuring a Royals wine tumbler giveaway (first 1,500 fans).

FREE ticket for Health Care Workers (with purchase of regular ticket): https://bit.ly/HWTix24-25

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter the stand-alone game with a 17-21-7-1 record (42 points). Previously, the Royals fell to the Wheeling Nailers, 4-3, at WesBanco Arena after going 0-1-2-0 in a three-game home stand with a pair of games against the Adirondack Thunder played out on Saturday, February 1st (4-3 OTL) and Sunday, February 2nd (6-2 L), as well as a 10:30 AM puck drop against the Norfolk Admirals (4-3 OTL).

Forward Matt Miller (9g-18a) enters the weekend with five points (4g-1a) over Reading's last five games. Miller has registered a a team-high 27 points while forward Tyler Gratton leads Reading in goals (13) and defenseman Sam Sedley leads the Royals in assists (23).

Scouting the Admirals:

Norfolk enters the Saturday square-off with a 28-15-3-0 record (59 points) through their first 46 games of the 2024-25 campaign. Previously, the Admirals split a two-game series against Maine with a 3-0 shutout loss on Friday, February 7th before downing the Mariners on Saturday, February 8th, 3-1.

ECHL affiliates to the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, Norfolk's offense is led by forward Brady Fleurent in points (56), goals (21) and assists (35). His assists and points rank for the second most in the ECHL among all skaters.

- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com (Select games - view games on Flyers Radio 24/7)

