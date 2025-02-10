Royals Host Admirals for Annual Pink in the Rink, Free Tickets for Healthcare Workers with Purchase
February 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, host the Norfolk Admirals for a stand-alone game on Saturday, February 15th at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena. The promotional game is the annual Pink in the Rink game featuring a Royals wine tumbler giveaway (first 1,500 fans).
FREE ticket for Health Care Workers (with purchase of regular ticket): https://bit.ly/HWTix24-25
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter the stand-alone game with a 17-21-7-1 record (42 points). Previously, the Royals fell to the Wheeling Nailers, 4-3, at WesBanco Arena after going 0-1-2-0 in a three-game home stand with a pair of games against the Adirondack Thunder played out on Saturday, February 1st (4-3 OTL) and Sunday, February 2nd (6-2 L), as well as a 10:30 AM puck drop against the Norfolk Admirals (4-3 OTL).
Forward Matt Miller (9g-18a) enters the weekend with five points (4g-1a) over Reading's last five games. Miller has registered a a team-high 27 points while forward Tyler Gratton leads Reading in goals (13) and defenseman Sam Sedley leads the Royals in assists (23).
Scouting the Admirals:
Norfolk enters the Saturday square-off with a 28-15-3-0 record (59 points) through their first 46 games of the 2024-25 campaign. Previously, the Admirals split a two-game series against Maine with a 3-0 shutout loss on Friday, February 7th before downing the Mariners on Saturday, February 8th, 3-1.
ECHL affiliates to the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, Norfolk's offense is led by forward Brady Fleurent in points (56), goals (21) and assists (35). His assists and points rank for the second most in the ECHL among all skaters.
- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com (Select games - view games on Flyers Radio 24/7)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 10, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - February 10 - ECHL
- Royals Host Admirals for Annual Pink in the Rink, Free Tickets for Healthcare Workers with Purchase - Reading Royals
- Ross Armour to Pursue Opportunity Overseas - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Komets Set for Three Big Divisional Games - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mariners Acquire Jackson Stewart from Bloomington - Maine Mariners
- Rush Acquires Mitchell Smith from Bloomington Bison - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Weekly, February 10, 2025 - Wichita Thunder
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Matt Radomsky Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Rapid City Rush
- Hughes, Davies Assigned to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- K-Wings Swap Rookie Defensemen with Abbotsford - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rapid City's Radomsky Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Steelheads Acquire Forward Ryan Foss from Reading Royals - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Takes 5-Game Set over Iowa, Set for Pink Ice this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Sylvester Scores Twice as Atlanta Wins 4-2 in Worcester - Atlanta Gladiators
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 17 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Announce Three Roster Changes - South Carolina Stingrays
- Defenseman Hudson Thornrton Recalled to Hershey Bears; Solar Bears Release Mason Beaupit - Orlando Solar Bears
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 17: February 10, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Weekly Report- February 10 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Host Admirals for Annual Pink in the Rink, Free Tickets for Healthcare Workers with Purchase
- Royals Acquire Future Considerations from Idaho in Exchange for the Playing Rights of Ryan Foss
- Brown, Calisti Register Multi-Point Games, Royals Fall in Wheeling, 4-3
- Royals Face Nailers in Wheeling in Saturday Square-Off
- Royals Sign Joe Nardi to SPC; Acquire Ryan Foss & Future Considerations from Norfolk in Exchange for Grant Hebert; Gianfranco Cassaro Recalled by Lehigh Valley