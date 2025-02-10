Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 17

February 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers forward Anthony Repaci

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers forward Anthony Repaci(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-1-0-0 for the seventeenth week of the 2024-25 season. The Railers hosted the Atlanta Gladiators for three games on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Worcester won 3-2 on Wednesday, 3-2 on Friday in overtime, and lost 4-2 on Saturday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, February 5th vs. Atlanta Gladiators | 3-2 W

Worcester never trailed and once again outscored the opposition in the third period. Anthony Callin gave the Railers a 1-0 lead at 17:06 of the first period and it was a 1-1 game heading into the third. Matt DeMelis scored on a wraparound to make it 2-1 at 3:19. Connor Welsh put one over Atlanta goalie Ethan Haider's glove at 4:58 and it was 3-1. Blake Murray and Connor Galloway scored for the Gladiators. Both goals were a result of odd-man rushes.

Friday, February 7th vs. Atlanta Gladiators | 3-2 OTW

Behind by 2-0 with the game almost half over Friday night, the Worcester Railers came back and tied the Atlanta Gladiators and send things into overtime. With one second left in OT, a little less actually, Anthony Callin delivered an improbable victory and completed an improbable Gordie Howe hat trick as Worcester prevailed, 3-2.

Saturday, February 8th vs. Atlanta Gladiators | 4-2 L

It was Atlanta who scored first Saturday as Cody Sylvester (2-0-2) put the Gladiators up 1-0 19:26 into the first period. Just 31 seconds later Andrew Jarvis extended the Atlanta lead to 2-0 heading into the second period. Worcester got their first on the night off the stick of Matias Rajaniemi (1-0-1) 2:34 into the third period. Atlanta scored back-to-back empty-net goals in the third period from Cody Sylvester and Ryan Cranford (1-0-1). The Railers then made it 4-2 with a goal from Matt Ustaski (1-0-1) 18:41 into the third to finish off the night's scoring.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, February 14th vs. Allen Americans | 7:10 p.m. CST

Saturday, February 15th vs. Allen Americans | 7:10 p.m. CST

Sunday, February 16th vs. Allen Americans | 2:10 p.m. CST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Anthony Callin had five points in three games this weekend for Worcester

Anthony Repaci is tied for fourth in the ECHL in goals.

Jordan Kaplan reached 100 ECHL points with his assist on Friday night.

Anthony Callin is fifth in the ECHL in shots with 152, while Repaci is second with 185.

Connor Welsh is fifth in the ECHL in assists by a defenseman with 37.

Anthony Callin's game-winning-goal on Friday was the latest winning goal in Railers history, and the latest regular-season winning goal in city hockey history.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 20-20-2-4 on the season.

The Railers are in fourth in the ECHL's North Division and are four points ahead of the next closest team.

The Railers are 14-4-2-4 in one-goal games this season.

The Railers are averaging the ninth-most shots per game in the ECHL at 32.00

Worcester is 11-5-1-2 when scoring first.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.