Matt Radomsky Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

February 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are excited to announce that goaltender Matt Radomsky has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for February 3-9.

Radomsky went 2-0-0 with a 1.39 goals-against average and a .958 save percentage in Idaho last weekend.

Radomsky was sprung into action early in the third period on Friday in Boise after Christian Propp suffered an injury. The 25-year-old shined in relief, stopping all 15 shots he faced in the third and overtime, then three more in the shootout to earn the win.

The Winnipeg, Man. native came just 21 seconds shy of a shutout on Saturday in a 5-2 victory. He stopped the first 46 shots he saw in the series and ended up 46-for-48.

A second-year goaltender under contract to the Calgary Wranglers, Radomsky has appeared in 60 games over two seasons with the Rush. His six wins lead all Rapid City goalies this year.

Radomsky is the first Rush goaltender to receive the Goaltender of the Week honor since Adam Carlson in March of 2019.

