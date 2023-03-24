Stevenson and Maass Re-Assigned from Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that Washington has re-assigned goaltender Clay Stevenson to South Carolina and Hershey has loaned defenseman Benton Maass to the Stingrays.

Stevenson, 24, is 17-10-3-1 with the Stingrays this season over 32 games and owns a 2.57 goals-against average, .915 save percentage, and two shutouts. The rookie netminder earned his first professional shutout on December 3rd where he stopped 25 shots and was named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for November 28-December 4.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound goalie signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the Washington Capitals in March of 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of Dartmouth College.

Maass, 24, has appeared in 45 games this season with the Stingrays, where he has recorded nine points on four goals and five assists. The native of Elk River, MN earned his first recall to Hershey on March 1st where he spent the last 24 days with the Bears, appearing in two games and recording his first AHL point against Rochester on March 18th with an assist.

Originally drafted by the Capitals in the 6th round of the 2017 NHL Draft, Maass signed an AHL contract with the Bears following his final season of college hockey with Minnesota State University - Mankato, where he helped lead the Mavericks to an NCAA Championship runner-up finish. Prior to attending Minnesota State, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound defenseman played four years at the University of New Hampshire.

