Hrenak and Swamp Rabbits Blank Fuel to Move into First Place in South Division

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - David Hrenak's 36-save shutout lead the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to top the Indy Fuel 2-0 on Friday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Greenville started its trip to the Midwest with a flurry of early chances, before Indy responded with late-period chances that forced Swamp Rabbits goalie David Hrenak to make numerous saves to keep the game scoreless. The Fuel outshot the Swamp Rabbits 13-11 after the scoreless first period.

The second period saw the fuel continue to generate offensive chances, as they outshot the Rabbits 15-9 in the period to take a 28-20 advantage into the second intermission with the score still tied at 0-0.

After a late second period power-play carried over into the third period, Max Martin broke the deadlock, scoring a power-play snipe for his 12th of the season for the Swamp Rabbits just 39 seconds into the period. Shortly after, at 2:58, Tanner Eberle found Alex Ierullo on the backside post for Ierullo's team-leading 25th goal of the season.

Hrenak made eight saves in the third period to earn a 36-save shutout, the first shutout of his ECHL career.

With the win the Swamp Rabbits extend their win streak to three-straight and improve to 35-19-7-1 while the Fuel fall to 37-22-3-0. The victory lifts the Swamp Rabbits into a 78-point tie with the Jacksonville Icemen for first place in the South Division.

The Swamp Rabbits continue their Central Division road trip on Saturday night, March 25, as they travel to Toledo, Ohio for a 7:15 p.m. meeting with the Toledo Walleye at the Huntington Center.

