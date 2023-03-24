Steelheads Pick up 50th Win Increasing Their Win Streak to Eight Games in 3-1 Win at Allen

ALLEN, TX - The Idaho Steelheads (50-9-1-2, 103pts) picked up their eighth straight victory defeating the Allen Americans (30-29-1-1, 62pts) by a final score of 3-1 Friday night at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in front of 2,887 fans. Idaho will close out their season series against Allen tomorrow night at 6:05 p.m. (MT).

Idaho led 1-0 after the first period as Wade Murphy (17th) found the back of the net on a beautiful passing play involving Owen Headrick, Ryan Dmowski, and Justin Ducharme. Shots were 8-7 Steelheads in the opening 20 minutes.

The ECHL's leading goal scorer Hank Crone (41st) tied the game at one at the 11:09 mark of the second period going upstairs on Adam Scheel from below the right circle. Just 12 seconds later Wade Murphy behind the net fed Ty Pelton-Byce (15th) in the high slot where he ripped the puck over the glove of Luke Peressini giving Idaho back the lead. Then 4:21 later Justin Misiak (14th) squeezed the puck through the wickets of Peressini making it 3-1 where the Steelheads took that lead into the dressing room after 40 minutes of play. Shots were 22-8 in the period.

It was a scoreless third period where the Steelheads outshot the Americans 11-6.

Adam Scheel picked up his seventh straight win making 20 saves on 21 shots while Luke Peressini made 38 saves on 41 shots in the loss.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Ty Pelton-Byce (1-1-2, +1, 2 shots)

2) Ryan Dmowski (0-2-2, +3, 1 shot)

3) Hank Crone (1-0-1, 5 shots)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 0-for-4 on the power-play while Allen was 0-for-3.

- Idaho outshot Allen 41-21.

- Idaho is 27-16-5 all-time vs. Allen and 10-10-2 in Allen, TX at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

- Nick Canade (DNP), Matt Register (INJ), Jack Becker (INJ), Colton Kehler (IR), and Janis Svanenbergs (IR) did not dress for Idaho.

- The Steelheads have scored 35 goals in their last seven games scoring five or more goals in five of their last seven.

- Idaho has won eight straight games, their second longest of the year.

- Idaho is two wins shy of setting a franchise record for most wins on the road in a single season.

- Idaho is three wins shy of the most ever in franchise history in a single season.

- Idaho (103) has tied their highest standings point total in a single season, 2009-10 (103).

- With 10 games remaining Idaho needs seven wins to set the league record for most wins in a season.

- With 20 available points Idaho needs 14 points to set the most points in a single season in league history.

- Ty-Pelton Byce, Justin Misiak, and Wade Murphy all scored for their second straight game.

- Ty Pelton-Byce (1-1-2), Wade Muprhy (1-1-2), and Ryan Dmowski (0-2-2) all notched multi-point games.

- Owen Headrick and Justin Ducharme each tallied an assist.

- Justin Ducharme, Wade Murphy, and Willie Knierim led the way with five shots each.

