Mariners Rally for Improbable OT Win

DULUTH, GA - Looking down and out through 40 minutes, the Mariners stormed back from a 3-0 deficit to stun the Atlanta Gladiators 4-3 in overtime on Friday night at Gas South Arena. Carter Johnson scored with 2:11 remaining in the sudden death session to complete the comeback.

At 9:11 of the opening period, Mitch Walinski was sent in alone on a breakaway and beat Francois Brassard stick side to give the Gladiators a 1-0 lead. After a double-minor penalty for high-sticking was called against Carter Johnson, Atlanta capitalized again at 15:33 on a Derek Topatigh point drive that was tipped by Sanghoon Shin. The Gladiators peppered Brassard with 18 total first period shots, outshooting Maine, 18-8.

The only goal of the 2nd period came at 9:16 when Michal Mrazik's slow redirect slid through Brassard to extend the Atlanta lead to 3-0.

The Mariners began their comeback with a power play goal early in the third. Alex-Olivier Voyer hammered home a one-timer from the top of the left faceoff circle just 1:02 into the period to get Maine on the board. At 2:28, Cam Askew emerged from below the goal line and snuck one through an unsuspecting Tyler Harmon to bring the deficit to just one. Voyer struck again at 12:42, backhanding home a loose puck that Harmon dove after but failed to cover. The Mariners penalty kill was tested toward the end of regulation and again in overtime, but they were able to keep the Atlanta attack at bay.

In the extra session, Shin and Michael Pelech skated in with a 2 on 0 on Brassard, who made a spectacular glove save to preserve the game. Johnson's game-winner came at 4:49, assisted by Fedor Gordeev. Johnson tipped the puck to the shortside post and then pulled his rebound across the goalmouth and past Harmon. Brassard stopped 36 of 39 to earn his 14th win. The Mariners' magic number to clinch a playoff spot is now 10.

