ECHL Transactions - March 24
March 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 24, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Darion Hanson, G
Jacksonville:
Jake Hamacher, F
South Carolina:
Carter Allen, D
Worcester:
Nick Fea, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Dylan Carabia, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Michael Turner, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Bode Wilde, D placed on reserve
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/15)
Fort Wayne:
Add Ryan Fanti, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Add Mark Rassell, F assigned by Bakersfield
Delete Scott Allan, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Max Martin, D activated from reserve
Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Chris Cameron, D returned from loan to Milwaukee
Iowa:
Add Tyler Busch, F returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)
Add Marek Korencik, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Bo Hanson, D placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Wheeler, D placed on reserve
Delete James Sanchez, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)
Kansas City:
Add Vincent De Mey, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Elias Rosen, D activated from reserve
Delete John Schiavo, F/D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Jacob Wilson, D activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Hinam, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Ben Myers, G added as EBUG
Add Jordan Escott, F activated from reserve
Delete Adam Dawe, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Delete Mathieu Roy, F placed on bereavement/family leave
Orlando:
Add Branden Makara, F activated from reserve
Delete Eric Esposito, F placed on reserve
Delete Dmitri Semykin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/19)
Reading:
Add Solag Bakich, F activated from reserve
Delete Adam Eby, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Benton Maass, D assigned by Hershey
Toledo:
Add T.J. Hensick, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jon McDonald, D activated from reserve
Delete Simon Denis, D placed on reserve
Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Matthew Barron, F activated from reserve
Delete Cameron Cook, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Garrett Metcalf, G activated from reserve
Delete Lukas Parik, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Jordan Wishman, D activated from reserve
Delete Ryan DaSilva, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Brayden Watts, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Steven Jandric, F assigned by Springfield
Delete Billy Jerry, F placed on reserve
