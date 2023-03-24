ECHL Transactions - March 24

March 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 24, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Darion Hanson, G

Jacksonville:

Jake Hamacher, F

South Carolina:

Carter Allen, D

Worcester:

Nick Fea, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Dylan Carabia, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Michael Turner, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Bode Wilde, D placed on reserve

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/15)

Fort Wayne:

Add Ryan Fanti, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Add Mark Rassell, F assigned by Bakersfield

Delete Scott Allan, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Max Martin, D activated from reserve

Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Chris Cameron, D returned from loan to Milwaukee

Iowa:

Add Tyler Busch, F returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)

Add Marek Korencik, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Bo Hanson, D placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Wheeler, D placed on reserve

Delete James Sanchez, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)

Kansas City:

Add Vincent De Mey, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Elias Rosen, D activated from reserve

Delete John Schiavo, F/D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Jacob Wilson, D activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Hinam, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Ben Myers, G added as EBUG

Add Jordan Escott, F activated from reserve

Delete Adam Dawe, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Delete Mathieu Roy, F placed on bereavement/family leave

Orlando:

Add Branden Makara, F activated from reserve

Delete Eric Esposito, F placed on reserve

Delete Dmitri Semykin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/19)

Reading:

Add Solag Bakich, F activated from reserve

Delete Adam Eby, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Benton Maass, D assigned by Hershey

Toledo:

Add T.J. Hensick, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jon McDonald, D activated from reserve

Delete Simon Denis, D placed on reserve

Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Matthew Barron, F activated from reserve

Delete Cameron Cook, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Garrett Metcalf, G activated from reserve

Delete Lukas Parik, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Jordan Wishman, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan DaSilva, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Brayden Watts, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Steven Jandric, F assigned by Springfield

Delete Billy Jerry, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.