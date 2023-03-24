Late Goal Lifts Mavericks Over Oilers
March 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
KANSAS CITY, Missouri - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 3-2 to Kansas City at Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday night.
Former Oiler Theo Calvas opened the scoring 5:49 into the action, whizzing a left-circle snapper past Riley Morris, setting the Mavericks up 1-0. Black McLaughlin responded with 5:31 remaining in the frame, tipping a shot from Michael Farren which leveled the game 1-1 heading into the first intermission.
Tommy Muck opened the scoring 55 seconds into the second period, wiring a chance on the power play to set Kansas City up by one. Justin Bean answered with a power-play goal of his own, ripping a shot through traffic to tie the game 2-2 4:36 into the second period.
Cole Coskey scored the game-winning goal on a quasi-breakaway snapshot with 4:14 remaining, closing the score line 3-2 and securing both points for the Mavericks.
Morris stopped 28 of 31 shots while Shane Starrett halted 23 of 25.
The Oilers remain on the road in Independence, Missouri, tomorrow, March 24 at Cable Dahmer Arena at 7:05 p.m. CT before traveling back to Tulsa for the first-ever Pucks & Paws game at the BOK Center on 4:05 p.m. to host the Mavericks.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
