Kansas City Mavericks Extend Contract of General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had

March 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today a two-year contract extension for General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had.

"This is a well-earned extension for Tad," said Mavericks Owner Lamar Hunt Jr. "As both the general manager and head coach, Tad has earned respect throughout all levels of hockey, especially within our NHL and AHL affiliations. Tad has been instrumental in changing our culture on and off the ice by bringing in players to help the Mavericks compete for a championship while also making sure Mavericks players are strong members of the community."

The Mavericks currently sit at 27-25-6-2 with 62 points and in a tie for third place in the Mountain Division.

"I'm very honored and excited to be able to continue my relationship with this outstanding organization," said O'Had. "I want to thank the Hunt family for their support over the last three years. I'm grateful for our players, staff and the great Mavericks fanbase and I can't wait to continue to work to bring a championship to Kansas City."

"The strides that the team has made this season have been remarkable," Mavericks President Mike Cukyne said. "We are looking forward to continuing and growing the success and we know that Tad is the right man for that job."

Kansas City has three big games this weekend against the Tulsa Oilers. Friday and Saturday will be played in front of big crowds at Cable Dahmer Arena before both teams hit the road to play a Sunday matinee in Tulsa.

Great tickets are still available to all Mavericks home games, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825 to make sure you don't miss a minute of the action.

