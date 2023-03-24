Grasso's Hat Trick Lifts Thunder Over Railers, 4-1

GLENS FALLS - Patrick Grasso recorded a hat trick as the Adirondack Thunder took down the Worcester Railers in front of 3,942 at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday night. With the victory, the Thunder trail the Railers by five points for the final playoff spot in the standings.

Patrick Grasso gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead 12:01 into the game with his 28th of the year. Shane Harper set up Grasso at the top of the circles and he blasted in a slap shot by goaltender Henrik Tikkanen. Harper and Sebastian Vidmar were credited with the assists and the Thunder took the one-goal lead into the second period.

After no scoring in the second, Brent Beaudoin tied the game with his 19th of the year. Assists were given to Nolan Vesey and Myles McGurty at 4:12 to even the game, 1-1.

Just 38 seconds later, Grant Jozefek scored the eventual game-winning goal and his 17th of the year with helpers from Brady Fleurent and Travis Broughman. Jozefek's goal came at 4:50 of the final period.

Patrick Grasso added two more goals, including an empty-net goal, for the hat trick and the 4-1 victory. Grasso put in his 28th, 29th, and 30th goals of the season. Jake Theut stopped 24 of 25 in the win.

