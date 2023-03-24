Thunder Continues Series Tonight in Iowa

Wichita Thunder defenseman Cole MacDonald (right) vs. the Iowa Heartlanders

CORALVILLE, IA - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues a six-game road trip tonight in Coralville against the Iowa Heartlanders.

Tonight is the second of three meetings this week between the two teams. Wichita leads the season-series, 2-0-0. All-time, the Thunder are 3-1-0 against Iowa and 2-1-0 on the road against the Heartlanders.

On Wednesday, Wichita took a 3-2 overtime win as Michal Stinil scored just 42 seconds into the extra session. Both games this season between the Thunder and the Heartlanders have needed extra time and finished with the same final score. It was Stinil's second overtime game-winner of the season.

With the victory, Wichita moved back into second place in the Mountain Division with 63 points. Iowa sits in seventh place in the Central Division with 46 points.

Cole MacDonald has points in seven-straight games, recording 10 points (4g, 6a) in that span. He is fifth in scoring for defenseman with 44 points, tied for first in power play assists for defenseman with 22, tied for first for defenseman with six power play goals and tied for first in power play points for a defenseman with 28.

Quinn Preston recorded a goal and an assist on Wednesday. He has a goal and an assist in three of his last four games. The Ohio State product has 52 points (22g, 30a) in 52 games this season. Preston is sixth in rookie scoring.

Connor Walters recorded his first goal of the season on Wednesday. He fired a pass to the slot that deflected off a stick and got past Mitch Benson. He had three goals last season after coming to the Thunder from Toledo.

THUNDERBOLTS...Michal Stinil and Cole MacDonald are tied for second with 22 power play assists...Mark Liwiski is third in the league in penalty minutes (170)...Wichita is 19-8-2 when scoring first...Wichita is second at home on the power play (27.9%)...Wichita is sixth overall on the penalty kill (83.1%)...Wichita is 15-4-3 when leading after one...Wichita is 5-1-1 when tied after two

IOWA NOTES - Jake Durflinger recorded his first game-winner of his career on Sunday...Iowa is being outscored 107-89 at home...Iowa is 7-3-3 when leading after one...Iowa is 5-10-5-1 when tied after one...Iowa is 4-19-5 when trailing after one...Iowa is tied for fourth in the league with 17 games past regulation, going 3-13 in OT and 0-1 in a shootout...

