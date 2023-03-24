Growlers Shut Out Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - The Newfoundland Growlers shut out the Florida Everblades with a 3-0 win Friday night at Hertz Arena.

This is the first time Florida has been shut out this season. The Everblades notched more than almost double Newfoundland's shots in the game, outshooting the Growlers 37-19.

Dryden McKay got the shutout with a 37-save performance. Cam Johnson made 16 saves on 18 shots against at the other end. The shutout is McKay's first as a professional.

The Growlers first two goals came in the first period exactly one minute apart from one another before adding an empty netter late to seal the win. Isaac Johnson led the way with two goals in Newfoundland's 42nd win of the season.

Florida has not won back-to-back games since February 22 and 24 against Kansas City. The Everblades sit in fourth place in the South Division after the loss, two points behind first place.

Newfoundland sits ten points clear of the Reading Royals for first place in the North Division.

Florida finishes the set against the Growlers Saturday, March 25 on Beach Night with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.

