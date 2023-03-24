Americans Fall to Idaho 3-1

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL) dropped their second straight game this week to Idaho Steelheads, losing 3-1 on Friday night in Allen.

The Americans managed just 21 shots on goal in the game as they were outshot by 20, 41-21 for the night. Hank Crone scored the only goal of the game, his 41st of the season. Crone tied the game 1-1 in the second period, however that lead lasted just 12 seconds as Ty Pelton-Byce scored the go-ahead goal and what turned out to be the game winner for Idaho.

The Americans played their second straight game without Colton Hargrove, who served the second game of a two-game suspension. Jack Combs missed a second straight game out on bereavement leave. Hargrove can return to the Allen lineup on Saturday.

The Americans went 0-for-3 on the power play. They are 3-for-10 on the man advantage over the last three games.

Luke Peressini returned to the Americans lineup after not playing in the last four games. Peressini was sharp, stopping 38 of 41 Idaho shots.

The victory for Idaho was their 50th of the season. They improved to 50-9-1-2. The Americans dropped to fourth place overall in the Mountain Division. Just one point ahead of both Utah and Rapid City.

The final game of the three-game series with Idaho is on Saturday night. The Americans are 0-7-0 against Idaho this season. Watch tomorrow night's game locally on CW 33.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Jakov Novak: "We need to come back tomorrow night and work harder. 21 shots on goal won't get the job done."

Chad Costello: "We didn't do enough tonight to get the win. Giving up the go-ahead goal after we tied the game took the momentum away from us. We do get Colton Hargrove back tomorrow night and that will be a big boost."

Three Stars:

1. IDH - T. Pelton-Byce

2. IDH - R. Dmowski

3. ALN - H. Crone

