Kansas City Mavericks Sign Forward Vincent de Mey
March 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today the signing of forward Vincent De Mey.
De Mey, 25, played the last five seasons collegiately at Northern Michigan University. De Mey scored 40 goals with 31 assists since 2018-19 with the Wildcats.
A Los Angeles, Calif., native, De Mey (6-1, 185) ranked No. 3 on the Northern Michigan squad as a sophomore with 28 points while also finishing second on the team with 15 goals scored.
The Mavericks are tied for third place in the Mountain Division with 12 games to play. Kansas City has a three-game series with Tulsa this weekend with two games at Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday and Saturday.
