Amazing Win Streak Ends at 18 After Loss to Reading
March 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
TOLEDO, OH - Jake Willets nets one in his first professional game as the Walleye fell to the Reading Royals 4-2 on Friday night at the Huntington Center.
What Happened:
The visitors struck first at 4:40 of the first period from one-time Toledo Walleye forward Devon Paliani. The Walleye would counter on the first professional goal from Jake Willits at 18:45 of the first when his shot from the blue line found the back of the net.
After two periods of the play the game was even at one with Toledo owning a massive shot advantage of 30-13 but former Walleye netminder Pat Nagle closed the door on Toledo. Reading scored back-to-back goals at 7:06 and 9:24 of the third period to open up a 3-1 lead.
Brandon Hawkins would fire in a power play goal at 13:40 of the third period to close the gap to 3-2 but Paliani's second goal of the night at 15:13 of the final frame ended the scoring. Hawkins' goal kept alive his Walleye record 16 consecutive game point streak, a Toledo Walleye record.
Notes:
toledo's 18-game win and 20-game unbeaten in regulation streaks each came to close. The 18 consecutive wins is the longest streak in Toledo professional hockey history and the second longest in the ECHL history. The loss also snapped Toledo's 8-game home winning streak and dropped the Walleye home record to 15-10-3. Brandon Hawkins' goal in the third period was his 34th on the season, just two away from tying Kyle Bonis's Walleye record of 36 set in the 2014-2015 season.
Up Next:
Toledo returns to the Huntington Center on Saturday to face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the first time this season. Puck drop is 7:15 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 24, 2023
- K-Wings Down Nailers Behind Cajan's Strong Performance - Kalamazoo Wings
- Growlers Shut Out Everblades - Florida Everblades
- Amazing Win Streak Ends at 18 After Loss to Reading - Toledo Walleye
- Hall of Fame Night Sees Legendary Goaltending Performance - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Blank Everblades 3-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Rally for Improbable OT Win - Maine Mariners
- Hrenak and Swamp Rabbits Blank Fuel to Move into First Place in South Division - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grasso's Hat Trick Lifts Thunder Over Railers, 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 24 - ECHL
- Thunder Continues Series Tonight in Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Kansas City Mavericks Sign Forward Vincent de Mey - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City Mavericks Extend Contract of General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had - Kansas City Mavericks
- Stevenson and Maass Re-Assigned from Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Gameday: Military Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Fuel (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Open Road-Trip with Friday Face-Off in Toledo - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.