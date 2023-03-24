Royals Open Road-Trip with Friday Face-Off in Toledo

Toledo, OH - The Reading Royals (35-21-4-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a three-game road-trip out west in a matchup against the Toledo Walleye (41-15-4-2) on Friday, March 24 at 7:15 p.m. at the Huntington Center.

The Royals conclude the road-trip in Wheeling with back-to-back games against the Nailers on Saturday, March 25 at 7:10 p.m. and Sunday, March 26 at 4:10 p.m. at WesBanco Arena.

The Royals return home on Wednesday, March 29 to host the Adirondack Thunder at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features a Wild Wednesdays promotional game with ticket discounts on Green Zone tickets ($6.10) and $5 Buy One, Get One tickets for students with a valid .edu e-mail address! College students ONLY pay service fees for ticket.

Food and drink deals at the game include $1 beer at select locations around the concourse. Tickets to the game and a list of the full promotional game schedule is available at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Royals Right Now:

Reading hoists a 35-21-3-0 record after taking two of the three games in their previous series against Atlanta. The Royals fell in the series finale on Sunday, March 19, 3-2. Alec Butcher and Tyler Heidt each scored for the Royals while Bailey Brkin suffered the loss in his Royals debut with 23 saves on 26 shots faced (5-8-2).

The Royals hoist a 42-26-10 record against the Walleye all-time and match up with each other for the third time in the last two seasons. Reading previously swept the Walleye in a two-game series in the 2021-22 season with victories on February 26, 4-1, and February 27, 5-2, at the Huntington Center.

The Royals have won three-straight contests against the Walleye and have taken seven of the previous eight meetings dating back to the 2016-17 season.

Reading (74 pts) holds second place in the North Division with a three-point lead over the Maine Mariners (71 pts) in the standings. Newfoundland leads the North Division and Eastern Conference standings with a 41-19-2-0 record and became the first team in the Eastern Conference to clinch a Kelly Cup Playoff berth on Saturday, March 18. Maine holds third place with a 34-23-2-1 record and losses in five of their last seven games. Worcester ranks fourth in the standings with a 32-28-3-0 record while Adirondack (25-26-8-2) holds a twelve-point lead over Trois-Rivières (23-36-2-0) for fifth place in the division. Norfolk sits at the bottom of the North Division and Eastern Conference with 17 wins in 62 games (17-40-2-3)

Toledo enters the series on a twenty-game point streak (19-0-0-1) after defeating the Kalamazoo Wings in their previous game, 3-1, on Saturday, March 18. Toledo has won nine of their last 10 games at home with five shutout victories along the 10-game stretch. Forward Brandon Hawkins leads the Walleye in goals (33) and points (70) while forward Kirill Tyetyayev leads the club in assists (39).

A few Royals captured milestones and achieved distinguished rankings in the league in the series finale against Atlanta:

Streaks:

Forward Alec Butcher is on a three-game point streak (2g,5a)

Forward Jacob Gaucher is on a three-game point streak (1g-4a)

Defenseman Tyler Heidt is on a three-game point streak (2g-3a)

Defenseman Mason Millman is on a three-game point streak (4a)

Milestones:

Defenseman Tyler Heidt earned back-to-back multi-point game for the first time in his professional career

Player Rankings:

Forward Charlie Gerard is tied for 15th in the league in points (61)

Gerard is third in the league in shots on goal (246)

Forward Max Newton is third among rookies in goals (25) and is fourth in points (58)

Newton is fourth among rookies in shots on goal (178)

Defenseman Colin Felix is tied for third among rookies in major penalties (7) and is tied for fourth in minor penalties (35)

Captain Garrett McFadden is 10th among defensemen in points (38)

Defenseman Mason Millman is 11th among defensemen in points (37)

Millman is tied for second among defenseman in game-winning goals (2)

