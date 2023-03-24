Growlers Blank Everblades 3-0
March 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers bounced back from their midweek defeat to take down the Florida Everblades 3-0 on Friday night at Hertz Arena.
Isaac Johnson led the way offensively with a pair of goals while Dryden McKay made 37 saves for his first professional shutout to secure a 3-0 Newfoundland win.
These two teams finish their series on Saturday night at 8:30pm NL time.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - D. McKay
2. NFL - I. Johnson
3. NFL - T. Egan
