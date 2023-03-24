Growlers Blank Everblades 3-0

March 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers bounced back from their midweek defeat to take down the Florida Everblades 3-0 on Friday night at Hertz Arena.

Isaac Johnson led the way offensively with a pair of goals while Dryden McKay made 37 saves for his first professional shutout to secure a 3-0 Newfoundland win.

These two teams finish their series on Saturday night at 8:30pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - D. McKay

2. NFL - I. Johnson

3. NFL - T. Egan

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.