Wichita Loses Friday Night in OT to Iowa

March 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder's Jay Dickman versus Iowa Heartlanders' Brendan Robbins

CORALVILLE, IA - Tyler Busch scored 2:16 into overtime to help Iowa come-from-behind for a 3-2 victory on Friday night against Wichita at Xtream Arena.

Jake Wahlin and Michal Stinil provided the offense for the Thunder. Roman Basran made 36 saves in the losing effort.

Wahlin got things going just 6:21 into the first period. He took a stretch pass through the neutral zone from Mark Liwiski. Wahlin came up the right side and beat Hunter Jones to the short-side with a wrist shot to make it 1-0.

After a scoreless second, Stinil increased the lead to 2-0 at 11:48 of the third. He caught a long-lead pass from Quinn Preston, came in on a breakaway and beat Jones through the five-hole.

Iowa got on the board at 13:18 as a shot from Carson Denomie was tipped through by Kevin McKernan to make it 2-1.

The Heartlanders called a late timeout with just over two minutes left. Jones was able to get to the bench after Iowa won a faceoff. Tommy Parrottino redirected a pass near the crease that slipped through Basran and forced overtime.

In the extra period, Busch benefited from a bad bounce near the Thunder blueline. He came in on a two-on-none chance and beat Basran for the game-winner.

Wichita was 0-for-3 on the power play. Iowa was 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

Every game in the season-series has been a 3-2 overtime final. Stinil has goals in back-to-back games. Brayden Watts returned to the lineup for the first time since mid-February and added an assist.

The Thunder closes their season-series with the Heartlanders at 7:05 p.m. tomorrow night at Xtream Arena.

