K-Wings Down Nailers Behind Cajan's Strong Performance

March 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Kalamazoo Wings (24-33-4-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, took down the Wheeling Nailers (25-32-5-0) behind phenomenal defensive performance and even better goaltender play, winning 2-1 on Friday at WesBanco Arena.

Pavel Cajan (6-5-0-0) refused to cave under heavy pressure from the Nailers, stopping 35 of 36 shots faced in the win. He turned in several highlight-reel-worthy stops, including a handful of point-blank robberies in the third period to preserve the lead.

The K-Wings opened the scoring at the 17:25 mark of the first with Justin Taylor (16) notching a power play goal. On the play, Robert Calisti (13) sent a pass along the blue line to Brad Morrison (10), who ripped a shot that Taylor redirected for the score. It was the first point as a K-Wing for both Calisti and Morrison after coming to Kalamazoo at the trade deadline last week.

Wheeling struck back at the 2:51 mark of the second period to tie the game at one.

Early in the third period, Kalamazoo regained the lead with Collin Saccoman (3) blasting one from just above the right circle into a wide-open net at the 1:31 mark. Kobe Roth (13) drew Nailers goalie Tommy Napier (5-12-0-0) out of position, as he charged down the left slot and rung the post after a beautiful feed from David Keefer (1), with the rebound going all the way to Saccoman's stick. Keefer earned his first professional point in his pro debut with the secondary assist.

The K-Wings immediately head to Indianapolis to square off against the Indy Fuel (37-22-3-0) Saturday at 7:00 p.m. EDT at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.