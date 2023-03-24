Iowa Comes from Behind to Win OT Thriller, 3-2
March 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders trailed, 2-0, with seven minutes to go, but scored twice to force overtime and Tyler Busch won the game two minutes into the extra session, 3-2, Friday at Xtream Arena. Kevin McKernan and Tommy Parrottino scored the late Heartlanders goals to tie the game at two. At 2:16 of overtime, Nolan Orzeck (2a) intercepted a pass at center ice and he pushed it ahead to Busch and he fired the game-winning goal past Roman Basran on the breakaway.
Iowa and Wichita have split the first two games of the week, with the rubber match Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Xtream Arena.
Wichita opened up the scoring 6:21 into the first when Jake Wahlin snapped one home from the top of the right circle to put the Thunder up, 1-0. In the third, Michal Stinil broke behind the defense and snuck a backhanded shot through to give Wichita the 2-0 lead.
13:18 into the third period, McKernan tipped a shot from Carson Denomine past the right pad of Basran to bring Iowa back within one. The Heartlanders then tied the game with 1:15 left and their goalie pulled at a 6-on-5 skater edge. Parrottino got the puck inside the crease from Clayton Phillips, and he slid it in to force overtime.
Iowa did not score on their first 31 shots, then scored three times on their final eight to win.
Hunter Jones started for Iowa and tallied 23 saves in victory. Basran finished the night 36-for-39 in net for Wichita.
Box Score
View the team's full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.
Mar. 25 at 7:05 p.m. is Heartland Heroes night where the Heartlanders will celebrate the selfless contributions of frontline workers and heroes that help make eastern Iowa a special place.
The Heartlanders final three home games of the season take place Wednesday, Apr. 12, Friday, Apr. 14 and Saturday, Apr. 15 vs. the rival Wheeling Nailers. On Apr. 12 at 7:05 p.m., it's a Wednesday night matchup presented by Mercy Iowa City. On Apr. 14-15, it's fan appreciation weekend, with puck drops both nights at 7:05 p.m. The game on Apr. 14 is presented by United Iowa Financial. On Apr. 15, we're extending stick tapes to our fans with a jam-packed final home game of the regular season, including a game-worn jersey auction, player card giveaway presented by Iowa City Area Sports Commission and a fanbango giveaway presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic.
Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information. Tickets are available for all Heartlanders home games by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets. Find the full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 24, 2023
- Americans Fall to Idaho 3-1 - Allen Americans
- Wichita Loses Friday Night in OT to Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Charge Back, Beat Fort Wayne in a Shootout, 6-5 - Rapid City Rush
- Iowa Comes from Behind to Win OT Thriller, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Fuel Fall to Swamp Rabbits on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Topatigh Gets Two Assists, Glads Fall to Mariners - Atlanta Gladiators
- Late Goal Lifts Mavericks Over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Steelheads Pick up 50th Win Increasing Their Win Streak to Eight Games in 3-1 Win at Allen - Idaho Steelheads
- Railers Fall in Glens Falls - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Down Nailers Behind Cajan's Strong Performance - Kalamazoo Wings
- Growlers Shut Out Everblades - Florida Everblades
- Amazing Win Streak Ends at 18 After Loss to Reading - Toledo Walleye
- Hall of Fame Night Sees Legendary Goaltending Performance - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Blank Everblades 3-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Rally for Improbable OT Win - Maine Mariners
- Hrenak and Swamp Rabbits Blank Fuel to Move into First Place in South Division - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grasso's Hat Trick Lifts Thunder Over Railers, 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 24 - ECHL
- Thunder Continues Series Tonight in Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Kansas City Mavericks Sign Forward Vincent de Mey - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City Mavericks Extend Contract of General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had - Kansas City Mavericks
- Stevenson and Maass Re-Assigned from Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Gameday: Military Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Fuel (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Open Road-Trip with Friday Face-Off in Toledo - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Heartlanders Stories
- Iowa Comes from Behind to Win OT Thriller, 3-2
- Heartlanders Force OT, Thunder Win It, 3-2
- Jones Shines for his First ECHL Shutout in 2-0 Win over Wings
- Iowa's Late Resilience a Few Short Saturday in 4-2 Loss
- St. Patrick's Day Pot of Gold Goes Cincinnati's Way, 3-1