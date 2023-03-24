Iowa Comes from Behind to Win OT Thriller, 3-2

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders trailed, 2-0, with seven minutes to go, but scored twice to force overtime and Tyler Busch won the game two minutes into the extra session, 3-2, Friday at Xtream Arena. Kevin McKernan and Tommy Parrottino scored the late Heartlanders goals to tie the game at two. At 2:16 of overtime, Nolan Orzeck (2a) intercepted a pass at center ice and he pushed it ahead to Busch and he fired the game-winning goal past Roman Basran on the breakaway.

Iowa and Wichita have split the first two games of the week, with the rubber match Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Xtream Arena.

Wichita opened up the scoring 6:21 into the first when Jake Wahlin snapped one home from the top of the right circle to put the Thunder up, 1-0. In the third, Michal Stinil broke behind the defense and snuck a backhanded shot through to give Wichita the 2-0 lead.

13:18 into the third period, McKernan tipped a shot from Carson Denomine past the right pad of Basran to bring Iowa back within one. The Heartlanders then tied the game with 1:15 left and their goalie pulled at a 6-on-5 skater edge. Parrottino got the puck inside the crease from Clayton Phillips, and he slid it in to force overtime.

Iowa did not score on their first 31 shots, then scored three times on their final eight to win.

Hunter Jones started for Iowa and tallied 23 saves in victory. Basran finished the night 36-for-39 in net for Wichita.

Box Score

