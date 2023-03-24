Fuel Fall to Swamp Rabbits on Friday Night
INDIANAPOLIS - The Fuel hosted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the first time since their meeting in the 2021 postseason where Indy earned their first franchise postseason win. Greenville came away with the win tonight, 2-0 after a scoreless first two periods.
1ST PERIOD
The first period began and ended quickly as neither team scored or took a single penalty.
By the end of the period, Indy was outshooting Greenville 13-11 despite the Swamp Rabbits claiming a lot of possession time. In net, Zach Driscoll made a lot of saves that kept the Fuel tied without a goal.
2ND PERIOD
The second period was much like the first with no goals and the first penalty of the game coming with less than two minutes to go in the frame. It was a holding call on Fuel newcomer, Nick Cardelli.
At the end of the second period, the Fuel were outshooting the Swamp Rabbits 28-20.
3RD PERIOD
The penalty carried over into the third period and the Swamp Rabbits were able to capitalize on it with a power play goal by Max Martin just 39 seconds into the frame.
Less than three minutes later, Greenville made it 2-0 with a goal by Alex Ierullo who had an assist on the first goal.
Tanner Eberle took Greenville's first penalty of the game at 7:05 for interference, but it was killed off. With three minutes to go, the Fuel pulled Driscoll from net in favor of an extra skater.
It appeared Greenville scored an empty net goal as a result, but it was called back due to offsides on the play. Time expired on regulation and the Swamp Rabbits won 2-0.
The Indy Fuel return to Indiana Farmers Coliseum tomorrow night as they take on the Kalamazoo Wings for State Fair Night.
