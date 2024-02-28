Stars Sweep Gulls in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, completed a midweek series sweep over the San Diego Gulls with a 4-3 victory on Wednesday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Stars struck first at 4:34 when Matej Blumel received a pass across the slot from Mavrik Bourque and snapped a shot past Alex Stalock on a power play. Then at 5:05, Christian Kyrou beat Stalock with a shot from the point to make it 2-0 Stars.

In the second period, the Gulls cut the Stars' lead to 2-1 when Owen Zellweger scored on Remi Poirier on a power play at 5:53. Oskar Back scored another insurance goal for the Stars when he redirected in a pass from Bourque on a power play at 18:06.

The third period saw Kyrou score again on a power play at 7:34 for the Stars to extend their lead to 4-1. However, San Diego's Josh Lopina tapped in a pass from Brayden Tracey to cut Texas' lead to 4-2 with 7:07 remaining in regulation. Glenn Gawdin then scored to cut the deficit to one with 3:31 remaining on the clock. However, Texas hung on to win 4-3 for a sweep of the two-game midweek series.

Poirier picked up the win in goal for Texas and improved to 14-10-2 on the campaign after turning aside 38 of the 41 shots he faced. Stalock came down with the loss and now owns a 1-9-1 record after surrendering four goals on 31 shots.

The Stars head to Winnipeg next to take on the Manitoba Moose on Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Canada Life Centre.

