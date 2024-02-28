Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins

February 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







owa Wild (18-29-2-2; 40 pts.) at Grand Rapids Griffins (25-15-5-3; 58 pts.)

The Iowa Wild resume a road swing with a game against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 31-17-2-2 (15-10-0-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 16-7-2-1 at Grand Rapids)

Last Time: Iowa lost 4-1 to Grand Rapids at Wells Fargo Arena on Jan. 6... Sammy Walker scored Iowa's lone goal... Jesper Wallstedt stopped 25-of-28 shots in the loss... Michael Hutchinson turned aside 29-of-30 shots for the Griffins

2022-23: Iowa recorded a 7-1-1-1 record against Grand Rapids last season... The Wild went 3-0-1-1 at home against the Griffins... Nic Petan led Iowa in goals and points (6-5=11) in seven games against Grand Rapids... Taro Hirose paced the Griffins with 12 points (2-10=12) in 10 games played

TEAM NOTES

FIRST FORTY: Iowa has scored two goals in the first period in each of the last two games... The Wild have outscored an opponent in the second period just once in the last 20 games (Feb. 9 vs. Tucson)... The Wild have been outscored 63-39 in second periods this season

EXTRA SESSION: Iowa went to overtime on Saturday for just the seventh time this season... Only one team has played fewer overtime or shootout contests (Tucson, six)... The Wild played 12 games decided in overtime and nine decided in a shootout in 2022-23

FORMIDABLE FOE: Grand Rapids enters Wednesday's contest riding a 15-game point streak (11-0-2-2)... The Griffins last regulation loss came on Jan. 12 vs. Rockford... Grand Rapids owns a 15-6-3-1 record at Van Andel Arena this season

POINT PATROL

Adam Beckman has scored in back-to-back games

Beckman has six goals and eight points in his last seven games

Simon Johansson has recorded a point in consecutive contests

Caedan Bankier has points in back-to-back games and in three of his last four contests (1-2=3)

Daemon Hunt has assists in each of Iowa's last two games

STREAK STATS

Grand Rapids has allowed four goals just four times over the last 15 games

The Griffins have shut out their opponents in two games over their point streak

Grand Rapids has given up 36 goals over the 15-game streak, or 2.4 per game

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Grand Rapids has not won three in a row over Iowa since the first three games of the 2021-22 season

The Griffins last won three regulation games in a row over Iowa in 2015-16

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.