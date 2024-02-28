Wolf Pack Welcome Checkers to Town for Mid-Week Clash

February 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - It's an Atlantic Division showdown tonight at the XL Center in Hartford, as the Hartford Wolf Pack welcome the Charlotte Checkers to town for the final game of February.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second of eight meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Checkers this season. It is the second of four meetings between the rivals at the XL Center. The series continues with two games in Charlotte on March 12th and 13th.

The Checkers return to Hartford on March 27th and April 14th, while the Pack's second and final trip to North Carolina is a two-game trek on April 6th and 7th.

The Checkers drew first blood in the season series, claiming a 4-2 victory on January 31st. Karl Henriksson opened the scoring 8:18 into the game for the Wolf Pack, but Cameron Morrison and Lucas Carlsson quickly answered with two goals in 1:51 to give the Checkers a 2-1 lead by the 13:30 mark.

After a scoreless middle frame, Brett Berard drew the Pack even with a shorthanded goal 12:00 into the final stanza. The tie was short-lived, however, as just 2:51 later, at 14:51, Gerry Mayhew restored the lead for Charlotte as he banged home a centering pass from Rasmus Asplund.

Asplund then hit the empty net at 18:32 to cement the victory for the visitors.

The Checkers have won six of the previous nine meetings between the foes, posting a record of 6-2-1-0. The Wolf Pack are 3-3-1-2 in that span.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack closed out a difficult six-game in eight-day stretch on Friday night with a 6-3 loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center.

Tyler Pitlick and Matthew Robertson scored 38 seconds apart to give the Wolf Pack a 2-0 lead by the 11:35 mark of the first period. The lead quickly vanished, however, as the T-Birds struck twice in 1:51 to tie the game 2-2. First, Dylan Coghlan scored a five-on-three goal at 12:30 to make it a 2-1 game. On the ensuing five-on-four, Adam Gaudette ripped home his 26th goal of the season to tie the game at 14:21.

Ryan Suzuki made it 3-2 Thunderbirds just 7:46 into the second period, jamming home a loose puck for another five-on-three goal.

Pitlick brought the game back to even 20 seconds into the third period, potting a rebound for his second goal of the night, but it would not be enough. Zach Dean broke the tie 6:50 into the final frame, snapping his fifth goal of the season by Dylan Garand. Joseph Duszak blasted home an insurance goal at 13:01, while Gaudette hit the empty net at 17:29 to end the intrigue.

Berard leads the Wolf Pack in goals with 17 on the season. Alex Belzile leads the team in points with 37 (14 g, 23 a), while Mac Hollowell leads the way in assists with 31.

Checkers Outlook:

The Checkers prevailed 6-3 over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday afternoon in the second half of a back-to-back set.

Mayhew opened the scoring 11:32 into the game, while Alexander True made it 2-0 just 33 seconds later at 12:05. Ethan Samson and Adam Brooks countered for the Phantoms, with Brooks tying the game 2:17 into the second period.

Carlsson restored the lead at 6:25, while Mayhew buried his second goal of the game at 14:27 on the powerplay to put the Checkers up 4-2. Brendan Furry quickly responded, potting his fourth goal of the season 22 seconds later at 14:49, but it would not be enough.

Morrison struck at 19:59 of the second period and at 4:17 of the third to help the Checkers pull away.

The Checkers are currently on a six-game point streak (4-0-2-0). Their last regulation loss was on February 3rd by a final score of 4-2 against the Providence Bruins.

Carlsson leads the club in goals with 15, assists with 24, and points with 39. His 39 points are second in the AHL among defensemen. He trails only Colorado Eagles defenseman Brad Hunt (41 points).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, March 1st! The Laval Rocket fly into town for the final time this season, with the puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.

Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission! Additionally, DJ Meechie will be the in-arena DJ for this game!

Lastly, stick around postgame for autographs with your favorite Wolf Pack players on the concourse!

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.