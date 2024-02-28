Iowa Battles Back to Earn Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss at Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Iowa Wild battled back from an early two-goal deficit to earn a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday night. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 35-of-38 shots and Brett Budgell picked up his first career AHL point.

The Griffins scored a pair of goals 28 seconds apart midway through the opening frame. Zach Aston-Reese kicked off the scoring at 9:22 when he elevated a shot over the left shoulder of Wallstedt from close quarters.

Marco Kasper put Grand Rapids up 2-0 with a snap shot over the glove of Wallstedt on a partial breakaway moments later.

Adam Raska pulled Iowa back within a goal before the break. After Budgell won a battle in the corner and freed the puck up into the left circle, Raska released a quick wrister to the short side of Sebastian Cossa (26 saves) at 15:29.

Grand Rapids carried the 2-1 lead into the first intermission and outshot Iowa 13-12 in the opening 20 minutes.

Caedan Bankier tied the game with a highlight reel goal at 15:45 of the second period. Bankier received a pass from Simon Johansson, walked around Simon Edvinsson, and elevated a backhand over Cossa.

Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 26-21 through 40 minutes of play.

The Griffins surged throughout the third period and outshot Iowa 12-2, but Wallstedt came up with several key saves to force overtime.

Edvinsson scored the game-winner with six seconds left in overtime to earn Grand Rapids the extra point.

Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 38-28. The Wild were 0-for-2 with the man advantage and held the Griffins scoreless on three power play opportunities.

Iowa and Grand Rapids meet again at Van Andel Arena on Friday, Mar. 1 at 6 p.m.

