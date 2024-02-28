Comets Lose Road Contest to Senators, 3-0
February 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Belleville, ON. - The continued battle within the North Division for playoff positioning setup an easy storyline for the Utica Comets as they stepped onto the ice against the Belleville Senators on Wednesday night. As the puck dropped inside CAA Arena, the road game was another step in the long process for Utica to garner points and find their way out of the bottom of a tightly contested division. The game started and ended at a frenetic pace and when the dust settled on the evening, the Comets allowed two goals against in the second frame and couldn't find a way to mount a comeback losing the game by a 3-0 score.
After a scoreless first period, the Senators scored the first goal of the contest when Kyle Betts found the puck and sent it through a screen passed Comets goalie, Isaac Poulter at 4:07 putting Utica down, 1-0. The Senators extended their lead 2-0 after Rourke Chartier scored at 7:42 on a rebound opportunity.
During the final period of regulation, Angus Crookshank scored an empty net goal with 31.7 left as the Comets skated away defeated 3-0.
The Comets are back in action against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms back at home on March 1st at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available for that game inside the Adirondack Bank Center.
Single game tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season. Visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information. Season Ticket Memberships are also available for the 2023-24 Season. Tickets are still available. Visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.
