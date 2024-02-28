Game Preview: Condors v Roadrunners, 6:30 p.m.

February 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







TUCSON (29-17-3, 61pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (26-17-4, 56pts), 6:30 p.m.

The Condors have won three straight

PUCK DROP: 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

PROMOTION: Wings & Craft Beer Wednesday. Enjoy three jumbo wings for $5 and 12 oz. draft craft beer for $5 presented by 97.7 KNZR (CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS)

TONIGHT'S JERSEY RAFFLE AND GAME ITEM AUCTION: click here

BROADCAST

AHLTV

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)

Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps!

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors have won three straight and open a three-game homestand against Tucson tonight.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield secured back-to-back 3-2 wins in Tucson over the weekend. The line of Cameron Wright - Jayden Grubbe - Dino Kambeitz combined for three goals and six points on Saturday.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors 22-3-1 (.860) when scoring at least three goals this season.

JUMP IN FRONT

Bakersfield is 16-4-2 (.772) when scoring the first goal of the game. By contrast, Tucson is 24-1-1 (.942%) scoring the first goal of the game, the second-best mark in the AHL.

MAKE IT A BAKER'S DOZEN

Olivier Rodrigue won his 13th game of the season on Saturday, one off his career high. His .920 save percentage is t-6th in the AHL.

WE'LL START WITH THE SOUP

Jack Campbell is expected to start tonight, continuing a Condors goaltending rotation since Jan. 1. Over his last 18 appearances, Campbell is 11-7-0 with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. He stopped 28 of 30 on Friday in a win over the Roadrunners.

PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP

Five points separate 3rd-place Tucson and 7th-place Bakersfield with the Condors holding two games in hand. The Condors have four games in hand on second place Colorado and sit nine points back of the Eagles. Bakersfield can move to within a point of home-ice positioning with a win tonight and would still have two games in hand on Calgary, who occupy the fourth spot.

CAN THE HOME TEAM WIN A GAME?

Through six games of the season series, the home team has yet to win. Bakersfield went a perfect 4-0 in Tucson while Tucson has won both in Bakersfield (one in overtime). The Condors are 21-6-4 (.742%) since January 5, 2019.

FIVE ON FIVE EXCELLENCE

Over their last three games, the Condors have not ceded a five-on-five goal to their opposition. The team has allowed just seven goals overall with five coming on the power play (one of which was 6-on-4), one shorthanded, and one extra attacker goal at 6-on-5.

GOOD AFTER TWO

Bakersfield is 25-4-2 when holding at least a share of the lead after 40 minutes of play.

WELCOME BACK JAYDEN!

Jayden Grubbe returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing four games and scored on his first shift. He added an assist as well for his first multi-point night as a professional.

THE WRIGHT STUFF

Cameron Wright leads all Condors rookies in scoring with 14 points (7g-7a) in 26 games. He is sixth on the team in points per game for players who have played 20 or more games this season.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Vlad Kolyachonok three times over the weekend. Tucson is 16-7-2 (.680) on the road, the second best mark in the Pacific Division.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home for two games this weekend!

$2 Beer Friday!, 7 p.m.

First responders night Saturday, 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.