Monsters Skate Away with Exciting 4-3 Overtime Win Against Marlies

February 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday night at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 31-15-3-3 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Toronto's Dylan Gambrell opened the scoring at 14:00 of the first period, but Brendan Gaunce responded with an unassisted tally at 19:46 leaving the teams tied 1-1 after 20 minutes. Cameron Butler grabbed the only marker of the middle frame at 14:00 off feeds from Owen Sillinger and Samuel Knazko putting the Monsters ahead 2-1 heading into the final intermission. The Marlies started the third period with a goal from Joseph Blandisi at 10:26, but Gaunce added his second tally of the night at 16:28 with helpers from Carson Meyer and Marcus Bjork. Toronto's Kieffer Bellows tied the game 3-3 at 18:42 to force the game into overtime. Trey Fix-Wolansky converted on a feed from Gaunce at 3:31 of the extra frame to secure the 4-3 victory for the Monsters.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 43 saves for the win while Toronto's Dennis Hildeby stopped 25 shots in defeat.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 1 1 1 - 4 TOR 1 0 2 0 - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 29 0/4 3/3 13 min / 5 inf TOR 46 0/3 4/4 15 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 43 3 24-9-3 TOR Hildeby OT 25 4 13-7-6 Cleveland Record: 31-15-3-3, 1st North Division Toronto Record: 23-16-9-2, 4th North Division

