Samoskevich Seals Overtime Win, Extends Charlotte's Point Streak

The Checkers traded in the offensive fireworks for a defensive battle in their visit to Hartford, and it was Connecticut native Mackie Samoskevich who came through in the clutch to deliver Charlotte a 2-1 overtime win.

With time winding down in the extra frame and the Checkers buzzing around the offensive zone, Justin Sourdif collected his own rebound and cycled back up to the top of the slot, dropping the puck to a circling Samoskevich. The rookie forward then cut toward the net, pulled off a slick move to avoid a poke check from Hartford goalie Louis Domingue and buried the game winner to earn two points for the visitors.

The 60-minutes leading up to the extra frame were a showcase for the netminders. Each goalie surrendered one tally in regulation - Matt Kiersted finished off a stellar feed from Samoskevich early in the second, then Blade Jenkins evened the score with a tap-in off the rush to eventually force the overtime.

That proved to be the one blemish on the scoresheet for Spencer Knight, who denied 23 of the 24 shots that he faced - with 10 of those shots coming in a mad rush down the stretch of the third period.

The Checkers have points in six consecutive games (4-0-2). They also have points in six straight The Checkers have recorded points in seven consecutive games ... The Checkers are 7-6 in overtime this season ... This was Samoskevich's second overtime-winning goal of the season ... Knight has won each of his last four starts ... Samoskevich has multi-point efforts in two of his last three games ... The Checkers are 20-1-3-0 when leading through two periods ... Jamieson Rees made his Checkers debut tonight ... Brendan Perlini, Ryan McAllister, Skyler Brind'Amour, Dennis Cesana, Calle Sjalin, Mack Guzda and Ludovic Waeber were the scratches for Charlotte

