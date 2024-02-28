Bojangles Game Preview: February 28 at Hartford

February 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

THE MATCHUP

The Checkers are looking to take their positive momentum on the road, starting with a pivotal matchup in Hartford against a Wolf Pack team that sits immediately in front of them in the Atlantic Division standings.

THE STORYLINES

On A Roll

Coming off a tough stretch of seven losses in eight games, the Checkers have righted the ship and are netting some positive results. They are currently on a six-game point streak (4-0-2-0) - a run that not only matches their best of the season, but stands as the longest active points streak in the hyper-competitive Atlantic Division.

Charlotte will be looking to keep that streak alive against a Hartford squad that is 2-4-0-1 over the last seven games and enters Wednesday on a two-game winless skid. Still, the Wolf Pack hold a two-point edge on the Checkers in the standings while having played two fewer games.

Finding The Back Of The Net

A key part of Charlotte's recent hot streak has been a resurgence of its offensive attack. The Checkers have posted 25 total goals over the last six games - scoring at least four in five of those contests and at least five in each of the last three.

That reinvigorated offense will go head-to-head with a Hartford squad that ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed per game, though they have allowed at least four goals in five of the last 10 games and each of the last two.

New Addition

Charlotte's group of forwards got a new addition this week in Jamieson Rees. The 23-year-old is property of the Carolina Hurricanes, but since the Hurricanes do not have an AHL affiliate this season they have been loaning out their prospects across the AHL. Rees, a second-round pick in 2019, started this season with Springfield and recorded three points (0g, 3a) in 30 games for the Thunderbirds. Dropped into a new environment, Rees will be looking to recapture his production for the previous season, where he posted 42 points (14g, 28a) and 92 penalty minutes in 65 games for Chicago.

In other roster news, head coach Geordie Kinnear noted after Sunday's game that Skyler Brind'Amour's injury is "a little bit longer term". The rookie forward took a puck to the face on Feb. 17 and has missed the three games since then.

Carlsson Keeps Going

Lucas Carlsson is once again proving himself to be an elite scorer among AHL blue liners - leading them in goals (15) and ranking second in points (39). He is currently riding high on a nine-game point streak, having found the scoresheet in each of Charlotte's games during the month of February.

THE ONES TO WATCH

Charlotte

Lucas Carlsson - 11 points in last 9 games

Rasmus Asplund - 4 assists in last 3 games

Gerry Mayhew - 7 points in last 3 games

Hartford

Brett Berard - 11 points in last 11 games

Jake Leschyshyn - 4 points in last 3 games

Tyler Pitlick - 5 points in last 3 games

THE INFO

Puck drops tonight at 7 p.m. in Hartford. You can catch the action on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.