Texas Gets Past Dan Diego

February 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls dropped a 4-3 contest to the Texas Stars Wednesday night at H-E-B Center. San Diego's overall record now stands at 18-23-8-0.

Olen Zellweger netted his 12th goal, his sixth on the power play, and picked up his 25th assist of the season. He leads all AHL blueliners in PPG and PPP (6-13=19). He also ranks tied for seventh among all AHL defensemen in assists.

Glenn Gawdin scored a goal and picked up an assist, his sixth multi-point effort of the season. He has tallied 4-10=14 points in his last nine games.

Josh Lopina scored his 10th goal of the season at 12:53 in the third. He now has 10-7=17 points on the season.

Chase De Leo earned his 18th assist on the campaign. He now sits one assist shy of 200 in his AHL career.

Brayden Tracey, Sasha Pastujov and Ben King also tallied an assist apiece.

Alex Stalock stopped 27-of-31 shots in his first appearance since Jan. 21.

The San Diego Gulls return to SoCal for a matchup with the Ontario Reign Friday night at Toyota Arena (7 p.m. PST; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Glenn Gawdin

On tonight's loss to Texas:

I thought we showed a better effort tonight for sure. Another one of those games where it comes down to the end. We had a little bit of momentum in the third, and I thought we were going to get it. We came up short again.

On the difference between last night and tonight for the offense:

I thought we had a lot more zone time. We were better in the faceoff circle, I know myself especially. When you start with the puck, you get a lot more chances, but I thought we controlled a lot of possession in their end, which we didn't do a whole lot last night.

On what he wants to see from the group on Friday:

I think we can build off the positives of tonight. Obviously, we know that we're still coming up short, so we got to make some more adjustments. Stick to our systems, our game plan. We know that we have a system that works when we do it correctly.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's loss to Texas:

It felt like, from a competitive perspective, it was a step in the right direction. Probably we took it too far with a couple of unnecessary penalties. I think that our first period we had to defend a bit, as we were settling into the game emotionally. Then I thought by the back half of the first and into a lot of the second, we really started to push and play the kind of game that we need to play to have success, and sort of kept going on through the third. We had a lot of shots and grade A's through the third period, and unfortunately, we fall short.

On how the team can build off tonight's game:

Yesterday's game is certainly behind us. I think we've learned the lessons we needed to from that. There's a lot to take pride in for this group, and trying to earn that feeling of a win again is certainly what we're fighting for, but there was a lot of ingredients in this game that would contribute to that. It's just a matter of taking that next step and maybe being a little smarter in some areas.

On moving Ben King to Chase De Leo and Glenn Gawdin's line:

Ben joins that line because he's got a nose for the net. He's a natural scorer and he is a big body that can provide a little bit of net-front presence for them as well. I thought that they played with good chemistry.

On getting ready for Friday's game in Ontario:

Got early morning travel. Tomorrow is just about getting home. Trying to do everything we can to get our bodies recovered so that we have the best opportunity to be great in Ontario on Friday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.