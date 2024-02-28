Èajkoviè, Hayes and Headrick Reassigned to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Max Èajkoviè has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Additionally, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has reassigned forward Avery Hayes and defenseman Owen Headrick to Wheeling.

Èajkoviè was acquired by Pittsburgh in a trade with the Minnesota Wild in exchange for defenseman Will Butcher on Jan. 25, 2024. In five games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Èajkoviè gathered one goal and one assist for two points.

The Bratislava, Slovakia native has suited up in three games for Wheeling this season, posting no points. Prior to the trade, Èajkoviè had put up 12 goals and 18 points in 20 games for the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders. A third-round pick (89th overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019, he also had one goal and two assists for three points in five games with the Iowa Wild this season.

Hayes, 21, was injured in the Penguins' visit to play the Syracuse Crunch on Nov. 10. The first-year pro earned one assist in 10 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

An undrafted free agent from Westland, Michigan, Hayes captured back-to-back Ontario Hockey League Championships with the Hamilton Bulldogs in 2022 and the Peterborough Petes in 2023. In 237 career OHL games, Hayes amassed 203 points (106G-97A).

Headrick was acquired by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in a trade with the Chicago Wolves on Nov. 27. He picked up one assist in five games for the Wolves this season and secured his first AHL goal while skating for the Penguins on Jan. 21 vs. Springfield. The 26-year-old rearguard combined for three points (1G-2A) in 12 AHL games this season.

In five games with Wheeling, Headrick notched five points (1G-4A). Last season, Headrick was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and won ECHL Defenseman of the Year after leading league blueliners with 15 goals and 54 points as a member of the Idaho Steelheads.

