Wolf Pack Ink F Cameron Hillis to Professional Tryout Agreement

February 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the Wolf Pack have agreed to terms with forward Cameron Hillis on a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Hillis will join the Wolf Pack immediately and will wear #11.

Hillis, 23, has appeared in 50 games with the ECHL's Indy Fuel this season. He has scored 55 points (17 g, 38 a), which leads the club. The native of Oshawa, ON, is third on the team in goals with 17 and leads the Fuel in assists with 38.

The 5'9", 174-pound forward is ninth in scoring in the ECHL this season.

Hillis has appeared in 112 career ECHL games with the Fuel and Trois-Rivieres Lions, scoring 116 points (36 g, 80 a). He has also skated in 62 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Rockford IceHogs, and Laval Rocket. He's scored 12 points (6 g, 6 a) in the AHL.

He skated in two games with the Wolf Pack during a previous PTO, making his team debut on February 22nd against the Cleveland Monsters.

Hillis made his NHL debut with the Montréal Canadiens on January 1st, 2022, in a game against the Florida Panthers.

He was selected in the third round, 66th overall, by the Canadiens in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

The Pack is back at the XL Center tonight at 7:00 p.m. when the Charlotte Checkers come to town.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

