Rocket Blank Islanders, 4-0

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (16-29-6-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 4-0 loss to the Laval Rocket (23-22-5-2) at Total Mortgage Arena on Wednesday.

Laval goaltender Jakub Dobes recorded his first professional shutout with 35 saves. It was Bridgeport's first home regulation loss in more than a month - since January 27th against Providence. It also snapped a six-game point streak at home (4-0-1-1).

Ken Appleby (6-8-0) recorded 21 saves before he was replaced midway through the second period. Henrik Tikkanen (no decision) finished the contest with six saves on six shots in 24:06 of relief. The Islanders outshot the Rocket 35-31.

The Rocket exploded for four goals in the second period following a scoreless opening frame. Bridgeport played well for large portions of the night but allowed two different pairs of goals each coming less than a minute apart. Laval broke the ice at the 8:24 mark when Philippe Maillet scored his 14th goal of the season - the eventual game winner. Sean Farrell spun past an Islanders defender from behind the net and fed a centering pass to Maillet, who zipped a shot up and over Appleby's glove from in tight.

Laval's second goal came just 34 seconds later when Jared Davidson corralled a rebound and capitalized from the right circle. Tobie Bisson hammered a shot from the point that led to the rebound, earning the primary assist.

The Rocket continued to extend their lead 15:33 into the second period, converting on a three-on-two rush over the blue line that ended with a Filip Cederqvist's one-timer finish from the slot.

The visitors fired home another goal just 20 seconds later to make it 4-0. Emil Heineman cut across the ice and rifled a shot from between the circles that found its way over Appleby's outstretched glove. Bisson and Xavier Simoneau were each credited with assists, which ended Appleby's night. Tikkanen was called upon by head coach Rick Kowalsky.

A scoreless third period secured the 4-0 win for Laval.

Bridgeport finished the game 0-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. The season series is knotted 1-1-0-0 with a pair of games on tap for Mar. 13-15 at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec.

Next Time Out: The Islanders open a three-game road trip on Saturday with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center. The contest can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 6:45 p.m.

