International Women's Day Game on March 8

February 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers will celebrate the outstanding contributions of women to Charlotte hockey at our International Women's Day game on Friday, March 8.

During the 7 p.m. game against the Hershey Bears, the team will highlight and recognize all of the women that work behind the scenes in various roles to make Checkers games possible.

The game will feature two female on-ice officials, referee Hillary Brennan and linesperson Kirsten Welsh. The team will also recognize Charlotte resident June M. Kelly, who recently became the first woman inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame and is one of two women to have a professional hockey trophy, the ECHL's June M. Kelly Award for Playoff MVP, named in her honor. Additionally, the Checkers will honor members of the Women's National Field Hockey Team, which is based in Charlotte and recently became the first American team to qualify for the Olympics since 2016.

Doors to Bojangles Coliseum will open at 6 p.m., one hour prior to game time. Discounted ladies' merchandise will be available online throughout the week at charlottecheckers.com/shop and throughout game night at our connector location.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.