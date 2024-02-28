Game #50: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Bakersfield Condors

Game #50: Tucson Roadrunners (29-17-2-1) vs. Bakersfield Condors (26-17-2-2)

Time Wednesday, February 28, 7:30 p.m. MST, Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, California

Referees: #64 Adam Forbes, #83 Jordan Watt

Linespersons: #62 Micthell Hunt, #1 Logan Wetekamp

The Tucson Roadrunners close out a three-game miniseries against the Bakersfield Condors to begin a three-game road trip at the Mechanic Bank Arena. Bakersfield is up 4-2 in the season series as they have defeated Tucson in the first two games of the three games in eight nights; both coming in scores of 3-2 Friday and Saturday. Four-straight games between these two teams have ended in one-goal decisions with the home team still yet to win a game. Tucson has won both games played this year in Bakersfield: 4-3 in overtime on December 22 and 3-2 in regulation with a two-goal comeback third period on January 31. Back in Tucson, the Roadrunners are hosting a watch party for tonight's game at Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers, the Official Watch Party Headquarters of the Tucson Roadrunners.

Three things:

The Roadrunners are 9-2-0-0 in California this season and 13-5-1-0 overall on the road against the Pacific Division this season. This includes Tucson's last two road trips in California, where they went a combined 6-0-0; including two victories against Bakersfield at Mechanics Bank Arena. Overall, the Roadrunners have the 6th best record in the AHL on the road this season at 16-7-2-0; averaging 3.08 goals per game and allowing 2.84 goals against.

Forward Josh Doan is closing in on being February's leading goal scorer for the Roadrunners, currently with eight points (5 goals, 3 assists) in eight games, as the team plays the final game of the month tonight. With two points, Doan can match his season-high scoring month of January (10), making him the leading scorer on the team two months in a row. Doan's 21 goals are still second the AHL amongst rookies only behind Texas Stars Forward Logan Stankoven; who is currently with he Dallas Stars. Doan is tied for fifth in the entire league overall in goals. Doan's eight game-winning goals still lead the AHL, despite not having had one since January 27 against the Ontario Reign.

The Roadrunners and Condors each have tandems of effective goalies in net; with Matthew Villalta, as the primary Roadrunners starter, and former Condor Dylan Wells for Tucson and the evened out tandem of Jack Campbell and Olivier Rodrigue for Bakersfield. Campbell and Rodrigue combined for 63 saves on 67 shots (.940 save %) allowing two goals each in the first two games of this three-game miniseries while Villalta started both games for Tucson. In total, between all four goalies who will dress for this game, they have a combined goals-against-average of 2.76 and .911 save percentage.

What's the word?

"Right now, it looks like a simulation of the playoffs and of course we're not choosing opponents on which to prepare for. We know what to do, we just have to be more focused and raise our effort to do the right things and win. "

Tucson Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok on the current three-game series against Bakersfield and the season series as a whole.

Number to Know:

19 - Out of the 33 total goals between these two teams, only 19 of them have come in 5-on-5 fashion. This includes a power-play goal for Tucson in every game versus the Condors this season which sits at a line of 6-for-28 (21.4%).

Latest Transactions:

None

ON THE AIR:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin at 7:15 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from the Mechanics Bank Arena. The game will also be televised on AHLtv while Jonathon runs Roadrunners Game Night live from Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers.

