Feb 28 2024 vs Utica

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators picked up a fourth consecutive victory and a couple more crucial points in the North Division playoff race, thanks to a 30-save shutout by Leevi Merilainen, in a 3-0 home win over the Utica Comets on Wednesday night.

After a scoreless first period, which saw Belleville kill off three Utica power plays, the Senators would break the deadlock early in the second. Kyle Betts found a rebound in the slot and put a backhand shot past Isaac Poulter, for his third goal of the season. Rourke Chartier would score similarly about three-and-a-half minutes later, tucking his fifth of the campaign by Poulter, to give the Sens a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes.

The Comets would outshoot Belleville 9-8 in the third period, but Merilainen would stay perfect and Angus Crookshank would deposit his 21st goal of the season into the empty net in the final minute.

Fast Facts:

#9 Angus Crookshank scored an empty net goal for his 21st of the season and now has points in back-to-back games, after an assist last Saturday in Syracuse. He also registered six shots on net.

#11 Kyle Betts scored the game-winning goal, his third marker of the season and was named the game's second star.

#13 Egor Sokolov collected 20th assist of the season.

#14 Rourke Chartier scored his fifth goal of the season and has points in back-to-back games, after registering an assist last Saturday in Syracuse.

#21 Max Guenette picked up his 24th assist and has points in back-to-back games, after scoring and adding an assist last Saturday in Syracuse.

#32 Oskar Petterson recorded two assists for the first multi-point game of his AHL career. He was named the game's third star.

#35 Leevi Merilainen stopped all 30 shots he faced, to earn his second career AHL shutout. He was named the game's first star.

#39 Jiri Smejkal picked up his 11th assist of the season.

#52 Nikolas Matinpalo picked up his sixth assist of the season.

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens Goaltender Leevi Merilainen on the keys to his shutout:

"The defensemen boxed out pretty well throughout the whole game, the forwards blocked a couple of shots and had good sticks on the puck, so not many shots got through. If they did, they usually missed the net, so that's good."

Belleville Sens Forward Oskar Pettersson on the win:

"It felt like we played a good game overall, just a 60-minute solid effort. We didn't give up too many chances and I think we controlled the game overall, so it was a good 60-minute game form us."

Belleville Sens Forward Oskar Pettersson the Sens work ethic of late:

"I think everyone just buys into the system and if you do that, over time, good things will happen. So, yeah, we're on a good stretch right now now."

Belleville Sens Forward Oskar Pettersson on generating offence around the net:

"One of our biggest strengths is our forecheck and that's where it all started today with those two goals. If you take pucks to the net, good things will happen, so it was nice to pitch in on those two goals."

Up Next:

Friday March 1, 2024 vs Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday March 2, 2024 vs Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) - 7:00 p.m. (Pride Night)

Wednesday March 6, 2024 @ Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 11:00 a.m.

Saturday March 9, 2024 @ Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday March 13, 2024 vs Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) - 7:00 p.m. (Winning Wednesday)

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans can also click the following links for more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships, or send an email to tickets@bellevillesens.com.

The full 2023-2024 Belleville Senators regular season schedule can be found.

