Eagles Kick off Road Trip with 5-2 Win at Abbotsford

ABBOTSFORD, BC. - Colorado forward Ivan Ivan netted a pair of goals, while goaltender Ivan Prosvetov made 32 saves on 34 shots, as the Eagles defeated the Abbotsford Canucks 5-2 on Tuesday. The victory extends Colorado's winning streak to six games and moves the Eagles within two points of first place Coachella Valley in the Pacific Division standings.

The game's first power play would help the Canucks jump out in front, as a pass from behind the net deflected off the skate of forward Aatu Raty and past Prosvetov. The goal was Raty's 13th of the season and gave Abbotsford a 1-0 edge at the 16:13 mark of the first period.

As time wound down in the opening 20 minutes, the Eagles would win an offensive zone draw, sending the puck into the low slot, where forward Riley Tufte would sweep it home. The goal was Tufte's team-leading 15th of the year and tied the game at 1-1 with only 3.9 seconds remaining in the period.

Colorado would jump into the lead at the 5:13 mark of the second period when Ivan tracked down a rebound on top of the crease and belted into the back of the net, giving the Eagles a 2-1 advantage.

Later in the middle frame, Colorado would again capitalize on an offensive zone draw, as forward Ben Meyers finished a nifty move in the low slot by stuffing the puck past Canucks goalie Nikita Tolopilo. The goal was Meyers 10th of the season and extended the Eagles lead to 3-1 with 3:03 remaining in the period.

Colorado would go on to outshoot Abbotsford 14-7 in the second stanza and carried its 3-1 advantage into the second intermission.

Abbotsford would swing the momentum midway through the third period when defenseman Cole McWard lit the lamp with a shot from the slot, trimming the Eagles lead to 3-2 at the 9:03 mark of the final frame.

After earning a late opportunity on the power play, the Canucks would then pull Tolopilo to give themselves a 6-on-4 advantage on the ice. Despite a flurry of chances, Prosvetov and the penalty kill would keep Abbotsford at bay on the man-advantage. Colorado would then take advantage of the vacant crease, as Ivan and forward Tanner Kero each added an empty netter to seal the 5-2 win.

The Eagles and Canucks each put up 34 shots on goal, as Colorado finished the night 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Abbotsford Canucks on Wednesday, February 28th at 8:00pm MT at Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

