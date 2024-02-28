Wranglers Announce Indigenous Celebration Night

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers will be hosting their inaugural Indigenous Celebration Game on Sunday March 10th at 6:00 p.m. when they play the Ontario Reign at the Scotiabank Saddledome. This celebration of indigenous culture and tradition is a recognition of the peoples of the Treaty 7 region of Southern Alberta.

The Calgary Wranglers will be honouring the peoples of the Treaty 7 region of Southern Alberta by wearing special jerseys and uniforms designed by local Indigenous artists Jacob Alexis. The jerseys, which will be revealed in the coming days through Calgary Wranglers social media, will be auctioned off with fundraising proceeds directed to indigenous youth programming among the Nations of Treaty 7. Along with the proceeds of the jersey auction, the Calgary Wranglers will also be donating the proceeds of the 50/50 raffle from that evening. The jerseys feature Every Child Matters on the chest of the players to also provide recognition and commitment to action to ensure that all children know their importance, and to honour those who attended Residential Schools in Canada, their families, and communities. The Jersey auction will be hosted online from March 7th at 10:00 a.m. to March 13th at 8:00 p.m.

"Our Indigenous Celebration and Every Child Matters games played by our CSEC clubs are extremely important occasions for our organization. We are proud to honour the culture and traditions of the peoples of the Treaty 7 region of Southern Alberta and all Indigenous communities, and to bring awareness to the Every Child Matters movement and the importance of true reconciliation," said Calgary Wranglers Vice President Mike Moore. "To now bring these celebrations to our American Hockey League team means that we now have five unique game nights that recognize and pay tribute to the Indigenous communities in our area and beyond."

Indigenous artists Jacob Alexis will be honoured pre-game to recognize his incredible creative contributions of jersey and uniform designs for multiple CSEC teams. The pre-game show will also feature ceremonies involving Elders and Ceremonial Drummers from Treaty 7 Nations as well as a land acknowledgement. The Canadian national anthem will be performed in Blackfoot by Dilayna Blackhorse. Replica jerseys and Indigenous Celebration merchandise will be available in CGY Team Store locations across the Scotiabank Saddledome.

