Reign Win Third Straight

The Ontario Reign (26-19-3-3) scored early and often on their way to a third straight win Tuesday night over the San Jose Barracuda (17-26-8-1) by a final score of 8-2 at Toyota Arena. Samuel Fagemo led the way, posted a career-high five points in the contest with his second hat trick of the season against San Jose along with a pair of assists.

Other offensive standouts for Ontario included TJ Tynan, who added three assists, as well as Joe Hicketts and Nikita Pavlychev, who each had a goal and an assist. Goaltender Erik Portillo turned out 38 shots, including 19 in the third period, to earn the victory and improve to 15-8-3 on the year.

Date: February 27, 2024

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final SJ 0 2 0 2 ONT 3 3 2 8

Shots PP SJ 40 1/5 ONT 31 2/7

Three Stars -

1. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)

2. TJ Tynan (ONT)

3. Nikita Pavlychev (ONT)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Georgi Romanov

