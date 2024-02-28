Simon Edvinsson Scores in Overtime, Griffins Lengthen Point Streak to 16 Games
February 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins' Simon Edvinsson battles Iowa Wild's Sammy Walker
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Simon Edvinsson called game with six seconds remaining in overtime while the Grand Rapids Griffins extended their point streak to 16 consecutive outings in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Iowa Wild at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday.
Grand Rapids' 16-game point streak (12-0-2-2) tied the second-longest in franchise history (Oct. 25-Nov. 30, 2002: 11-0-3-2), behind only the team-record 19-game run from Feb. 4-March 20, 2015 (15-0-3-1). The Griffins also extended their home point streak (8-0-2-1) to 11 games, which is their longest since a 15-game stretch at Van Andel Arena from Nov. 11, 2015-Jan. 17, 2016 (14-0-1-0). The Griffins' victory over Iowa marked the third time that they have posted three winning streaks of five or more games this season, a feat last achieved in 2013-14 when Grand Rapids logged a trio of seven-game winning streaks. Jonatan Berggren's assist on Marco Kasper's goal extended his point streak (1-3--4) to three games, while it also put the Swede at 24 points (10-14--24) in his last 21 contests. Sebastian Cossa continued his point run, as he pushed his streak to nine games (7-0-2) with a .929 save percentage against the Wild.
The Griffins began the first period with a pair of goals, as both Zach Aston-Reese and Kasper netted tallies in a span of 28 seconds. Aston-Reese lifted the puck up and over the left shoulder of Jesper Wallstedt from the doorstep at 9:22. With Grand Rapids already on the board, Kasper extended the lead to 2-0 with a bullet from the right circle with 10:10 remaining in the opening frame.
Iowa returned fire at 15:29, as Adam Raska ripped a shot behind Cossa from the left faceoff dot and cut the Griffins' lead in half.
Caedan Bankier collected the equalizer late in the middle stanza for Iowa when he dragged the puck into the zone and backhanded it into the net from inside the crease with 4:15 remaining.
Following a scoreless third frame, the Wild and Grand Rapids entered the overtime period tied at two. During the stanza, the Griffins went on a 4-on-3 power play but did not convert. Seconds after the power play expired, Edvinsson threaded the needle for an overtime-winning tally, as he directed the puck through the short side of Wallstedt from the left faceoff circle with six seconds left to seal a 3-2 overtime victory over Iowa.
Notes
- Eemil Viro (0-3--3), Joel L'Esperance (0-3--3) and Dominik Shine (1-2--3) all pushed their point streaks to three games.
- Austin Czarnik played in his 300th AHL contest.
- Edvinsson scored the third-latest overtime goal by a Griffin in a regular season game, as it officially came with just six seconds remaining. Todd White (Dec. 15, 2000 at Cleveland) and Teemu Pulkkinen (Nov. 14, 2014 vs. Texas) each scored in the final second of overtime.
- Former Griffins head coach Ben Simon returned to Grand Rapids for the first time tonight as an assistant coach for the Wild.
Box Score
Iowa 1 1 0 0 - 2
Grand Rapids 2 0 0 1 - 3
1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Aston-Reese 9 (Shine, L'Esperance), 9:22. 2, Grand Rapids, Kasper 9 (Berggren, Viro), 9:50. 3, Iowa, Raska 3 (Budgell), 15:29. Penalties-Soderblom Gr (roughing), 18:24.
2nd Period-4, Iowa, Bankier 7 (Johansson), 15:45. Penalties-Tuomisto Gr (cross-checking), 16:43.
3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Lambos Ia (delay of game), 8:02; Miller Ia (tripping), 13:27.
OT Period-5, Grand Rapids, Edvinsson 8 (Hirose, Tuomisto), 4:54. Penalties-Petan Ia (hooking), 2:47; Miller Ia (misconduct - abuse of officials), 4:54.
Shots on Goal-Iowa 12-14-2-0-28. Grand Rapids 13-8-12-5-38.
Power Play Opportunities-Iowa 0 / 2; Grand Rapids 0 / 3.
Goalies-Iowa, Wallstedt 15-14-2 (38 shots-35 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 13-7-5 (28 shots-26 saves).
A-5,252
Three Stars
1. GR Edvinsson (overtime-winner); 2. GR Kasper (goal); 3. IA Bankier (goal)
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 26-15-5-3 (59 pts.) / Fri., March 1 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.
Iowa: 18-29-3-2 (41 pts.) / Fri., March 1 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m. CST
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins' Simon Edvinsson battles Iowa Wild's Sammy Walker
(Mark Newman/Griffins)
